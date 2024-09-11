Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Joe Biden come together for 9/11 memorial — Mariska Hargitay leads celebrity tributes

Never forget. It's September 11, 2024, the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history, that claimed the lives of 2,977 people, including airplane passengers, firefighters and World Trade Center employees, among others. The official death toll does not include the 19 terrorists that carried out the attack, nor those who passed away from 9/11-related illnesses or in the wars that followed in the years since.

In New York City, the grim anniversary was honored through a memorial at the site of the attacks in Lower Manhattan, where, now the One World Trade Center and 9/11 Memorial Pools, the Twin Towers had once stood since 1970.

In addition to honoring the victims, starting off with a minute of silence at 8:46am, the time the first plane crashed into the North Tower between floors 93 and 99, the event also served as a brief moment of unity, as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, his running mate J.D. Vance, Rudy Giuliani (mayor at the time of the attacks) and his successor Michael Bloomberg all gathered at the memorial.

Each year, the anniversary brings about a slew of call backs and reflections about the heartbreaking day, and how the world drastically changed in an instant.

From Mariska Hargitay to Katie Couric and more, scroll below for how some celebrities have commemorated the 23rd anniversary.

1 3 Mariska Hargitay View post on Instagram At the time of the attacks, Mariska had been filming her New York City-based show Law & Order: SVU for two years.

2 3 Katie Couric View post on Instagram The former Today Show anchor covered the attacks alongside her former co-anchor and since-disgraced journalist Matt Lauer.