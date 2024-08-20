Is Taylor Swift suing Donald Trump over fake AI endorsement? All we know

Donald Trump angers a lot of people, but one person who he especially shouldn't have messed with is Taylor Swift.

Over the weekend, the embattled former president turned heads when he declared "I accept" on Truth social over a slew of AI generated images suggesting that the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer had endorsed him in the 2024 race.

His post quickly incited both ire and mockery, as well as questions over what possible legal avenues the Grammy winner has against the Republican Party nominee.

White House responds as Taylor Swift 'considers legal action' over sexually explicit AI images

Read below for Taylor's past comments on Trump, and what inclinations she may have to pursue legal action against him.

© X/Twitter Taylor has not hidden her disdain towards Trump

Speaking out against Trump

While Taylor has yet to endorse a candidate this election cycle, she did endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the latter now the Democratic Party nominee, back in 2020.

Moreover, she has not hidden her disdain for Trump and his party; one of the most popular scenes in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana sees her arguing with her father Scott Swift over her wishes to speak out about politics, something she had not been previously known to do.

MORE: Taylor Swift's world tours ranked by staggering profits: From $66m to $2.1bn

Though the moment was incited over her wishes to speak against Republican Marsha Blackburn, who was running for the senate in Taylor's home state of Tennessee, in 2020, amid the national demonstrations in light of the murder of George Floyd, she tweeted about Trump: "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November."

© x/Twitter She previously endorsed Biden and Harris in 2020

The AI fake endorsement

Trump's post featured four photos suggesting Taylor, or at least Swifties, had endorsed him. One AI generated image painted her dressed up as Uncle Sam, and read: "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump," while another was a collage of fake images of women wearing "Swifties for Trump" t-shirts.

MORE: Taylor Swift's final Wembley concerts' famous guests: Florence Welch, Sharon Osbourne, and more

He also shared a headline subtly marked as "satire" that read: "Swifties turning to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert," referring to a recent foiled terrorist attack at her concerts in Vienna, which were canceled.

© Getty Suspects were recently arrested for planning a terrorist attack at her Vienna concerts

Can she sue?

Taylor is no stranger to taking legal action against people who have either wronged her or potentially put her in harm's way. Earlier this year, her team sent a cease and desist to Jack Sweeney for amplifying public information about her private jet travel, and referred to a recent stalking incident at her New York City home.

MORE: How Travis Kelce subtly supported Taylor Swift as she breaks records at Wembley Stadium

Also earlier this year, a bipartisan group of US senators introduced a bill that would criminalize the spread of nonconsensual, pornographic AI generated images, after such fake images of Taylor went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

© Getty Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are set to be confirmed as the Democratic ticket on Thursday at the DNC

As for legal recourse, while public figures have a higher burden of proof in defamation, libel and other cases concerning their likeness, legal experts have claimed Trump's post could be a violation of Taylor's right of publicity.

Moreover, the NO FAKES Act is awaiting congressional approval, which would make it illegal to publish a digital replica of someone's likeness without their consent.