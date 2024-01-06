Celebrity deaths: Stars who have died in 2024 so far

2024 has only just begun but there have already been deaths among the international stars of TV, film, and music – with January 4 being a particularly somber day.

Emotional tributes have poured in as fans and peers have taken to social media to express their sadness over the passing of celebrities including Mary Poppins' Glynis Johns, Starsky & Hutch star David Soul, and The Baby-Sitters Club actor, Christian Oliver.

WATCH: Movie stars gone too soon

Below are just some of the famous faces who have tragically died this year...

Glynis Johns © Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock British actress Glynis Johns, known for her portrayal of Winifred Banks in the iconic 1964 Disney musical Mary Poppins, passed away at the age of 100 on January 4. Her manager of 25 years, Mitch Clem, shared news of her passing in a statement, calling it a "somber day for Hollywood". "Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives," he said. "Today is a somber day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood."

David Soul © ABC Photo Archives Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul, who played Detective Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson in the classic 1970s crime-solving series, passed away aged 80 on January 4 surrounded by his loving family. His wife, Helen Snell, confirmed his death on January 5, saying in a statement: "David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family." She added: "He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

Christian Oliver © Getty Images The Baby-Sitters Club actor Christian Oliver – who also appeared in The Good German, Speed Racer, and Valkyrie – was tragically killed in a plane crash aged just 51 alongside his two young daughters, Madita, 12, and Annika, 10, on January 4. The trio and the pilot, Robert Sachs, were all pronounced dead after "the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean". The incident occurred off the island of Bequia as the family was traveling from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Lucia. Oliver's wife, Jessica Klepser, released a statement the following day, expressing her "deep sadness" as she paid tribute to her late husband and their daughters.

