Michael Jackson’s eldest brother Tito Jackson tragically passes away aged 70

The music world is in mourning as it says goodbye to Tito Jackson, the iconic member of the legendary Jackson 5 and The Jacksons.

Tito passed away at the age of 70, leaving behind a legacy that has touched generations of fans around the globe. According to longtime family friend and manager Steve Manning, Tito was on his way from New Mexico to Oklahoma when he passed away on Sunday.

While the official cause of death has yet to be released, Manning told Entertainment Tonight that he believes Tito suffered a heart attack.

Born Toriano Adaryll Jackson in Gary, Indiana, Tito was the third of ten children in the world-renowned Jackson family.

As the older brother of both Michael and Janet Jackson, Tito played a pivotal role in the family's rise to fame.

© Scott Dudelson Tito Jackson of Jackson 5 and The Jacksons performs onstage during the Fool in Love Festival

His early years saw him and his brothers—Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael—come together to form The Jackson 5, a group that would go on to redefine the music scene in the late '60s and '70s.

With their infectious energy, dazzling dance moves, and timeless hits like "I Want You Back," "ABC," and "I'll Be There," the Jackson 5 captured the hearts of audiences worldwide and became a cultural phenomenon.

Tito's talents as a guitarist and performer were integral to the group's success. The Jackson 5's signing to Motown Records marked the beginning of a new era in music, and Tito, with his charming stage presence and musical prowess, was right there at the heart of it.

© Scott Dudelson Tito died aged 70

The Jacksons' music was more than just a soundtrack to an era; it was a defining element of pop culture, and Tito's contributions were key to that enduring legacy.

As the years went on, the Jackson family continued to make waves in the music industry. Michael Jackson, Tito’s younger brother, famously went on to become the King of Pop, while sister Janet carved out her own niche as a pop icon. In the midst of this family of superstars, Tito found his own path, stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist in 2003.

Though he had spent decades performing with his brothers, Tito’s solo career allowed him to explore his passion for blues music.

© picture alliance "The Jacksons" with Tito (2nd from left to right), Jackie and Marlon Jackson, as well as Tito's son Taryll Jackson (left)

He graced the stages of various clubs, bringing his soulful sound and undeniable talent to audiences who cherished his contributions to music. It wasn't until 2016 that he released his first commercially successful single, "Get It Baby," featuring Big Daddy Kane, from his album "Tito Time." The track was a hit, showcasing Tito's versatility and proving that his musical journey was far from over.

Beyond his musical accomplishments, Tito was a devoted family man. He leaves behind three sons—Taj, Taryll, and TJ—who have followed in their father's footsteps with their own R&B/pop group, 3T. The trio have kept the Jackson musical legacy alive, carrying on the family tradition with their own brand of soulful, heartfelt music. In addition to his sons, Tito is survived by nine grandchildren, a testament to the rich family legacy he helped build.