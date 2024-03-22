Michael Jackson’s estate claims his mom Katherine has received over $55M since his death amid battle with grandson Bigi

The financial dealings and legal disputes surrounding Michael Jackson's estate have taken a new turn, according to a recent court filing.

Reports from TMZ reveal that Katherine Jackson, the mother of the late King of Pop, has received over $55 million since her son's passing in 2009.

This disclosure is part of the ongoing legal discussions following a motion filed by Michael's youngest son, Bigi, aged 22, who is seeking to prevent Katherine from using estate funds for her legal battles — one of which is speculated to involve the estate's substantial $600 million catalog deal with Sony.

The estate's recent filing contends that Katherine Jackson is well-equipped financially to handle her legal expenses, citing her receipt of more than $33 million in cash as part of a $160,000 monthly allowance from the estate.

Katherine with Michael

Furthermore, the documents allege that an additional sum exceeding $15 million has been allocated towards purchasing and upgrading her residence, including expenses for a private gardener, chef, and security services.

The genesis of Katherine's legal fees appears to be an appeal related to a deal executed by the estate's trustees, the specifics of which remain undisclosed.

Blanket Bigi Jackson and Katherine Jackson

Bigi, also known as Blanket and formally named Prince Michael Jackson II, initially supported his grandmother's objections to the deal.

However, following a judge's dismissal of their concerns, Bigi has since filed documents arguing that Katherine should be responsible for her legal costs, labeling it "unfair" to burden him and his siblings, who are heirs to the estate, with these expenses.

Prince Michael Jackson and Bigi Jackson

Born via surrogate in 2002, Bigi is the youngest of Michael Jackson's children, including his siblings Prince and Paris.

Having largely stayed out of the public eye, Bigi was under the guardianship of Katherine until 2017 when she ceded her responsibilities to his older cousin, Tito Joe "TJ" Jackson.

Bigi Jackson made a rare appearance in 2022 at the Annual Thriller Night Halloween party

The transition was motivated by Katherine's age and the belief that TJ Jackson could fully assume the guardianship duties for Bigi, who was 15 years old at the time.

Despite his preference for privacy, Bigi made a notable appearance on television in 2021, using the platform to raise awareness about climate change, showcasing his interest in global environmental issues.

