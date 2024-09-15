Paris Jackson is a glittering goddess in fitted dress for star-studded party in London

Paris Jackson was amongst a glittering fleet of stars to grace the British Vogue and Rabanne party to celebrate London Fashion Week on Saturday night.

The singer, who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, proved her fashion status by sporting a terracotta-hued tube dress adorned with all-over crystals.

Paris, 26, paired her demure column dress with towering gold heels and a silver bag dripping in chainmail fringing.

© Dave Benett Paris Jackson attends the British Vogue and Rabanne to party celebrate London Fashion Week at Hotel Café Royal

Her hair was worn loose and waved to suit her typical rocker aesthetic, whilst the star elevated her natural features with a golden bronzer, fluffy brow and romantic bronze-hued eye look.

© Instagram Paris opted for a dewy makeup look to highlight her natural glow

Over on Instagram, Paris delighted her 5.2 million followers with a behind-the-scenes look at her time in London over Fashion Week.

© Instagram Paris shared a behind-the-scenes look at the evening from her personal Instagram

In one playful photograph, the singer was seen hand feeding pigeons, while another snap showed Paris indulging in an afternoon tea.

"Glad you're having such an awesome time there, Paris," gushed a fan in the comments, as another penned: "I knew it was London! Hyde Park, one of my favourite places!"

© Instagram The Swarm actress was seen feeding geese in one of London's royal parks

The style maven is no stranger to a star-studded front row, having firmly cemented her sartorial status as worthy of a coveted 'FROW' seat at many worldwide fashion shows. The Swarm actress only recently flitted to London from New York, where she rocked a head-turning tartan ensemble at the Off-White runway.

She was seated in good company for the occasion, spotted sitting next to her music maven bestie Camila Cabello who sported a sultry black sheer dress option and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who paired a brown leather jacket over a black turtleneck.

© Getty Paris' NYFW look was sleek and sophisticated

Paris Jackson's family life

Paris, 26, is the only daughter of Michael Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, who also welcomed a son Prince, 27.

The late King of Pop also welcomed a third son Bigi, 22, (formerly known as Blanket) via surrogate.

© Dave Benett (L to R) Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson aka Blanket Jackson attend the press night performance of "MJ: The Musical"

At Michael's funeral in 2009, a young Paris, then just 11 years old, touched the world with her heartfelt tribute: "Ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. And I just want to say that I love him so much."

Despite their father's tragic death, the Jackson siblings have kept their close bond into adulthood, prioritizing spending time together over their busy schedules.

"Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment," Prince told PEOPLE.