Janet Jackson makes major revelation about her son Eissa's 'difficult' future

Janet Jackson may be traveling Europe, as she continues her Together Again tour, but the singer remains utterly devoted to her seven year old son Eissa. While reflecting on following in her brothers' footsteps as a musician, the performer opened up about her own meditations on her own son's future — and whether he may become a famous musician as well.

© Kevin Mazur Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

"It's about him," Janet said diplomatically in an interview on British television show Loose Women.

"If that's what he wants, but I would say that he has to wait until he's of age and still make sure that's what he wants to do," she added. "Whatever you do is very difficult. The industry is very tough, but he would have to wait until he is 18."

© Janet Jackson Instagram Janet and her baby Eissa, one of the few photos of them together

Certainly, Eissa has caught the musical bug, with his mom previously revealing he's "incredibly musical." Notably, The Roots frontman Questlove gave Janet's son a drum kit which he "loves," but he's also into classical music.

Janet once said that on the first day of school, her son took a violin in with him, and by the third day he requested a cello instead. After he begged his mother for a cello instead, and they in fact turned his violin into a makeshift one, he finally got the real deal.

© Getty Images Janet opening her Together Again Tour in Florida

"So he has a cello ... He takes cello lessons. He loves his cello lessons," Janet revealed.

© CBS Photo Archive The Jacksons left to right: LaToya, Rebie, Janet Jackson, Marlon, Randy, Jackie, Michael Jackson and Tito Jackson.

Janet may be more aware than most about following in the family business, as the tenth and youngest child of the Jackson family. Famously, her brothers became child stars in The Jackson 5.

© Michael Ochs Archives Michael Jackson and his sister Janet pose for a photo at their Hollywood Hills home on December 18 1972 in Los Angeles, California.

As Janet reflected on her son's own musical future, there was no doubt that she was considering how her father had pushed her into the industry, which she appeared to have complicated feelings towards.

© Michael Ochs Archives Pop singer and actress Janet Jackson poses for a portrait with her father, Joe Jackson, in August 1972 in Los Angeles, California

"I am happy because he obviously saw something that I didn't, but I still wish I would've experienced college. Or, I should say university," she confessed.

"I always wanted to experience that. I was just a baby when my brothers were successful, so that's all I've ever really known."

But while Janet may have wondered what could have been, she admits that she had "more of a childhood than my brothers did," as she "started when I was seven."

"So very young, at least I still got to, off and on, experience home life and go back to a regular school but my brothers really didn't get to do that much at all."