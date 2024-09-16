Meet the 10 Jackson siblings: from their heartbreaking past to where they are now

The Jackson family has lost one of their own, Michael Jackson's eldest brother, Tito Jackson.

The singer, whose full name was Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson, passed away aged 70 on Sunday, September 15 after an apparent heart attack.

He had spent the summer performing together with his brothers Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson as part of The Jacksons, as recently as September 8, and had more shows coming up in October and November.

He was the third of the ten children that comprised the Jackson family, born to parents Joe Jackson, who passed away in 2018, and Katherine Jackson, who is 94 years old.

Below, go through the Jackson family tree, and where the ten are now.

1/ 9 © Getty Rebbie Jackson Maureen Reillette "Rebbie" Jackson-Brown, 74, was born on May 29, 1950 in Gary, Indiana, which today is considered a largely dangerous, blighted city. She began her singing career in 1974, performing with her siblings in Las Vegas, and later an acting career with their variety series The Jacksons, which featured all but one of the siblings, Jermaine. Despite her father's initial objection, she married her childhood love Nathaniel Brown when she was 18 in 1968, and they remained together until his death in 2013. They shared three children, Stacee, Yashi and Austin.

2/ 9 © Getty Jackie Jackson Sigmund Esco "Jackie" Jackson, was born on May 4, 1951, and he is the founding member of the Jackson 5. He has since focused on running various record labels. He has been married thrice and had four children. In 1974, he married Enid Arden Spann, and they had two children; they separated in 1985, reconciled, though later divorced the following year. From 2001, he was married to Victoria Triggs, and in 2012, he married Emily Jackson, who gave birth to his 3rd and fourth children, twins.

3/ 9 © Scott Dudelson Tito Jackson Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson was born on October 15, 1953, and was part of The Jackson 5, largely known for his guitar work. He made his solo career debut in 2003, and up until his death, he continued to perform with his brothers as part of The Jacksons. In 1972, when he was 18, he married Delores "Dee Dee" Martes, with whom he welcomed three sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ, though they divorced in 1988. In 1994, Dee Dee was found dead floating in a swimming pool, and though her death was initially ruled as accidental, in 1998, businessman Donald Bohana was later found guilty of her murder.

4/ 9 © Getty Jermaine Jackson Jermaine LaJaune Jackson, 69, was born on December 11, 1954, and he was also part of The Jackson 5, though he later split from the band to start a solo career at Motown, and was replaced by his brother Randy. In addition to music, he later also made several stints on reality television. Jermaine has been married and divorced three times, and has seven children. He was married to Motown founder Berry Gordy's daughter Hazel Gordy from 1973 to 1988, and they had three children, Jermaine, Autumn and Jaimy. He welcomed two children with Margaret Maldonado, who he dated from 1986 to 1993, Jeremy and Jourdynn; he was married to his brother Randy's ex Alejandra Oaziaza from 1995 to 2003, with whom he welcomed two sons, Jaafar and Jermajesty; he was lastly married to Halima Rashid from 2004 to 2016.

5/ 9 © Getty La Toya Jackson La Toya Yvonne Jackson, 68, was born on May 29, 1956, on her sister Rebbie's sixth birthday. Like her siblings, she also pursued a career in both music and later reality television, plus she also became a model for Playboy. La Toya had a difficult relationship with her family, largely driven both by her father's notorious abuse, but more so because of her abusive relationship with husband Jack Gordon, who was 17 years her senior, and was infamously controlling of her. After years of estrangement from her family and seclusion, she escaped and divorced him in 1996, though she largely shied away from the public until his death in 2005.

6/ 9 © Getty Marlon Jackson Marlon David Jackson, 67, was born on March 12, 1957 and was also part of The Jackson 5. His twin, Brandon Jackson, passed away within hours of his birth. In addition to a solo music career, he also pursued a career in real estate, and since 2015, he has been running the Study Peace Foundation, which promotes peace and unity in communities across the world. In 1975, when he was 18, he married Carol Ann Parker, and they have three children, Valencia, Brittany and Marlon.

7/ 9 © Frank Edwards Michael Jackson The one and only Michael Joseph Jackson was born on August 29, 1958, and passed away aged 50 on June 29, 2009. He made his public debut in 1964 along with his brothers as part of The Jackson 5, and a stratospheric musical career ensued. He is survived by three children, Prince, 27, Paris, 26, who he welcomed with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, and Bigi, 22, who he welcomed via surrogacy.

8/ 9 © Getty Randy Jackson Steven Randall Jackson, 62, was born on October 29, 1961, and because he was only two years old when The Jackson 5 was founded, he was not part of the group, but he was later part of The Jacksons. Today he is a partner at his sister Janet Jackson's record label Rhythm Nation Records. Randy has a tempestuous history when it comes to his love life, marred with instances of abuse, battery and legal disputes on his behalf. In 1986, he started dating Alejandra Oaziaza, and they welcomed two children together, though she later married and divorced his older brother Jermaine. From 1989 to 1992, he was married to Eliza Shaffy, and they share one daughter.