Meet Tim Walz's 3 siblings — and what to know about his younger brother's tragic death

America is quickly falling in love with Tim Walz's comforting energy and his small town roots.

The Minnesota governor, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 race for president, was thrust into the national spotlight rather quickly after a truncated campaign launch and with less than 100 days to go before Election Day on November 5.

He has nonetheless been embraced by the Democratic Party and its supporters alike just as quickly, and fans can't get enough of his impressive background, bold takes, and heartwarming stories that continue to go viral.

Through it all, he has had the support of his family, his wife Gwen Walz, and their kids, daughter Hope and son Gus. To learn more about them, check this out, but read below for more about Walz's siblings, and the tragedy they have overcome.

He is one of four siblings

Walz, 60, was born in West Point, Nevada, in 1964, to mom Darlene Rose Reiman, who was a homemaker, and dad James F. Walz, who, not unlike his son, was a teacher and a veteran, and served in the Korean War as part of the U.S. Army (Walz was part of the Army National Guard).

The presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee and his three siblings, Jeff, Sandy and Craig, grew up in rural Nebraska, and later moved to Butte. He graduated from Butte High School in 1982, and later attended Chadron State College, which his siblings Jeff and Sandy also attended, while his brother Craig went to the University of South Dakota.

© Instagram The Walz family

Education runs in the family

While it's unclear what Jeff and Sandy do for work — according to a 2019 article from their college, the former lives in Florida while the latter is still in Alliance, Nebraska — Craig, who passed away unexpectedly in 2016, followed in the footsteps of his dad and older brother, also becoming a teacher.

Per his obituary, he graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor's degree in mathematics, with a concentration in chemistry and physical sciences, and later received his master's degree in education from the University of St. Mary's.

© Facebook/Getty Walz is a veteran, former teach and football coach, and former congressman

"Teaching was Craig's passion and he cared deeply about his students' success," the obituary noted, adding: "His classroom was spirited, and he strived to create a compassionate, dynamic and fun learning environment."

© Facebook Craig's wife Julie and their kids, Avery and Jacob

His younger brother Craig had a tragic death

In 2016, the Walz family mourned the unexpected passing of Craig, who died aged 43 while camping with his then-eight-year-old son Jacob, who was critically injured, after a tree fell where they were situated during a severe storm.

He is survived by his wife Julie Slominski, who he met on their first day of teacher orientation in Adams, Nebraska, and their children, Jacob and Avery.