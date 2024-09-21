CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota has announced the heartbreaking death of her beloved husband.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram to share the devastating news on Friday, revealing that her husband, Tim Lewis, died at age 58 on July 27 – just two months before their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The political commentator revealed that Tim – who was a father to their three children, Alessandra and Francesca, 19 and Nathaniel, 17, – lost his two-year battle against stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Posting a beautiful photo from their September 2001 wedding day, Alisyn shared a heartfelt caption, which read: "Some very sad personal news to share: my beloved and extraordinary husband Tim passed away on July 27th, two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim. He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps."

She continued: "The kids and I are still getting our bearings. Tim imbued us with a lot of strength and stability and we're determined to try to emulate those qualities.

"Tim devoted much of his life to giving back to his community and trying to make life easier for the people around him. ,

"To that end, we've set up a fund in his memory to help other families enduring a similar struggle. I would be honored if you would consider a contribution," she added, sharing a link to the Tim Lewis Foundation to Fight Cancer online fundraiser.

Alisyn went on: "This month would have been our 23rd wedding anniversary. I feel incredibly lucky to have had such a deep, committed, loving partnership for the time we had.

She concluded: "I plan to write more in the coming days and to be back at work in the next few weeks. Thank you all for your love and letters, trays of lasagna, and the many, many gestures of kindness. I am grateful."

According to his online obituary, Tim was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and often returned to his roots to watch "his beloved Chiefs with his high school friends, reveling in childhood stories of playing D&D, Risk, and all you can eat taco nights."

He graduated from Yale University before attending Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Tim had a "long, successful career in private equity and business consulting," and worked at various firms including The Keystone Group, CRG Partners and Atlantic Street Capital before joining Southfield Capital, where he was a partner for nearly ten years.