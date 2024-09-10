Matthew Broderick remembers The Lion King co-star James Earl Jones in heartfelt tribute: 'My father, my king!'

Matthew Broderick paid a loving tribute to his former The Lion King co-star James Earl Jones following his death aged 93 on September 9.

The 62-year-old starred in the 1994 animated movie as Simba alongside James, who lent his distinguished voice to the character of Simba's dad, Mufasa.

Matthew fondly remembered the late actor, who he described as being "so open" and having a "broad grin, lots of laughter and genuine curiosity about others."

Matthew shared: "I'm so lucky to have had a chance to work with James Earl Jones. To have had him play my father, my king! And to get to know him a little bit.

"I'd cross paths with him from time to time over the years and I was always so thrilled to see him," he added to People.

"He was a great listener," Matthew continued. "Far different from what you might imagine from that austere, kingly, beautiful voice.

"His brilliant, frightening, heartbreaking performance in Fences might be my favorite but there really are so many great performances in that long, magnificent career it's impossible to choose a favorite."

"One of the very best of his or any generation," he added. "A great American actor."

James was a legend of the screen and stage and alongside voicing Mufasa, he was also well known as the voice of Star Wars villain Darth Vader.

His Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, son of James’ Darth Vader, also paid tribute following news of his death, writing on X: "#RIP dad."

He later posted a photo with James on Instagram, alongside the caption: "One of the world's finest actors whose contributions to Star Wars were immeasurable. He'll be greatly missed. #RIP dad."

Star Wars creator George Lucas described James as "an incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit," and noted that he "will be missed by so many of us…friends and fans alike."

He added in a statement: "For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being. He gave depth, sincerity and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn."

James' representatives confirmed the news of his death to Deadline. He died peacefully on Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York.

James was often described as one of "America's most distinguished and versatile" actors thanks to his incredibly long and varied list of credits spanning the screen and the stage.

He made his Broadway debut in 1957 and acted in several Shakespeare plays, winning his first Tony Award in 1968 for his performance in The Great White Hope, and reprising his role in the 1970 film adaptation, earning a Golden Globe and Oscar nod.

His film career began in 1964 with the iconic Dr. Strangelove, and his place was cemented in the mainstream when he began voicing Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, starting with 1977's Star Wars.

He is also among the few entertainers who have attained EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status.