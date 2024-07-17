Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beloved Top Chef Masters star Naomi Pomeroy dead at 49 after freak accident with husband — search ongoing
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Chef/Owner of Beast and Expatriate Naomi Pomeroy attends the All-Star Chef Classic at LA Live on March 22, 2014 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Beloved Top Chef Masters star Naomi Pomeroy dead at 49 after freak drowning accident

The Top Chef Masters alum and beloved Portland chef was out on a boat with her husband Kyle Linden Webster

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Bravo, Top Chef, Portland community and beyond are mourning the passing of one of their own.

Over the weekend, prominent Portland chef Naomi Pomeroy passed away after an accidental drowning on the Willamette River in Corvallis, Oregon. She was 49.

The late Bravo star — who is survived by her husband Kyle Linden Webster, a fellow restaurateur, and her daughter, August, who was born in 2004 — was tubing with her husband and one other person when she was pulled into the currents.

Stars We Mourned in 2023

A statement from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office released on Tuesday shared: "An investigation by BCSO determined three adults recreating on tubes and a paddle board (two tubes were secured together and the paddle board was attached to Naomi), became entangled on an exposed snag in the water."

It noted: "One of the adults, Naomi, was pulled under the water and unable to free herself due to the paddleboard leash." The local fire department was able to bring the two other people into safety, however they have yet to recover Naomi's body, and a search remains ongoing.

The authorities further shared: "BCSO deputies searched the area using all available tools, including sonar, underwater cameras, and drones, but were unable to locate any signs of Naomi in the area due to heavy debris in the water."

Naomi Pomeroy attend FOOD & WINE Magazine celebrates 2009 Best New Chefs at City Winery N.Y.C. on April 1, 2009.© Getty
Naomi was crowned one of 2009's best new chefs by Food & Wine Magazine

Naomi was an esteemed, self-taught chef who rose to prominence among the new wave of fine-dining in Portland in the mid-2000s.

MORE: Remembering the iconic John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette 25 years after tragic passing — their best photos

MORE: Richard Simmons' cause of death under investigation after star dies post 76th birthday

She first got her start in the restaurant scene in 2002 when she and her first husband, Michael Hebb, began hosting a slew of underground dinner parties in their home, a predecessor to the subsequent national pop-up restaurant craze, per the New York Times.

Padma Lakshmi, Naomi Pomeroy on Top Chef season 15 in 2017© Getty
The late star with Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi in 2017

They were crowned the "prince and princess of the Pacific Northwest food scene" by W Magazine, however it all came crashing down just four years later, when Michael made a hasty exit — from their restaurant empire and marriage — leaving Naomi and her daughter to start over, personally and financially.

MORE: Shannen Doherty's final act for ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko one day before tragic death revealed

Photo shared by Naomi Pomeroy on Instagram in 2022 marking her tenth wedding anniversary with her husband© Instagram
Naomi and her husband marked their tenth wedding anniversary in 2022

By 2009, she was named one of America's best new chefs by Food & Wine, and more accolades followed, including  winning the James Beard Award for best chef in the Northwest in 2014.

MORE: Super Bowl champ and Dancing with the Stars contestant Jacoby Jones dies in his sleep age 40

Photo shared by Naomi Pomeroy on Instagram of her summer dinner party series, Garden Party© Instagram
She last hosted one of her summer dinner parties the night before her death

She gained even more recognition for appearances in food competition shows such as Iron Chef, Top Chef, and Bobby Flay's Bobby's Triple Threat, both as a participant and recurring judge, and especially for her appearance on the third season of Top Chef Masters in 2011.

Though she closed her restaurant Beast, which she opened the year after her ex-husband's departure from their restaurant group Ripe, in 2020 in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, she still co-owned bar and restaurant Expatriate with her husband Michael, and just in May, she opened a frozen custard shop, Cornet Custard. She was also currently hosting a series of summer communal dinners called Garden Party, which had a $95 menu created from produce growing in her garden, and which were held at the site of where she planned to open another restaurant in the fall. The last of the dinners was held this past Friday, the night before her tragic passing.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More