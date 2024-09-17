Michael Jackson's brother Tito Jackson's sudden cause of death at 70 revealed

Tito Jackson's death at the age of 70 on Sunday, September 15 has left the world of music in mourning. The late great was one of the ten illustrious Jackson family siblings and a founding member of the Jackson 5.

His family members have shared statements in grief as well, including his three children. However, we now have more information about what actually happened to the musician.

His longtime manager and family friend Steve Manning told Entertainment Tonight he believed it may have been a heart attack that caused his death, and a new statement from the Gallup Police Department adds to the same.

While no exact medical cause of death is confirmed (an investigation is still ongoing), it does share more detail on what actually happened to the late Jackson.

"On September 15, 2024, at 6:17 p.m., an officer from the Gallup Police Department was flagged down near the American Heritage Plaza located at 702 US Highway 491," the release read.

"The officer was alerted to an individual requiring medical attention and promptly requested an ambulance. The individual was subsequently transported to a local hospital in Gallup, NM, where he was pronounced dead."

© Getty Images The late musician passed away suddenly at the age of 70

"Following this, the hospital requested the presence of detectives and the Office of the Medical Investigator," it continued. "The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Toriano 'Tito' Jackson from Tulsa, Oklahoma."

It further explains that the investigation into the death is still ongoing and a definitive medical cause has not yet been determined. "This information is derived from a preliminary investigation that is still ongoing."

"Investigators are actively interviewing witnesses and examining both physical and electronic records. The Department's understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve as additional evidence is gathered and analyzed."

© Getty Images Tito was one of the founding members of the Jackson 5

Jackson's three sons, TJ, Taryll, and Taj, shared a joint statement announcing the passing of their father on social media, including photos of his years with the Jackson 5 and as a loving dad. He shared his three sons with late ex-wife Delores "Dee Dee" Martes.

Their statement reads: "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us."

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.'"

© Getty Images He was a doting father to his three sons, Taryll, Taj, and TJ

"Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops." It was signed: "Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ."

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson has not yet shared a statement on the passing of her older brother, but DsTV Delicious Festival, where she is due to perform on September 21-22, posted on social media that it is unclear whether she will still headline the festival.

Their statement mentions that organizers are "in communication with Janet Jackson's team" and "no decision has yet been made regarding her performance at the festival."