All the stars P Diddy has mentored: From Justin Bieber to Mary J Blige

Sean "Diddy" Combs, once a towering figure in the music industry, known for launching the careers of some of the biggest names in entertainment, is now facing a far more grim reality.

The former rap mogul, who mentored stars like Justin Bieber, Mary J Blige and Usher, has been incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre, charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and other serious offences. While Diddy denies all allegations, with his legal team insisting he is "an innocent man with nothing to hide," the shocking charges have shaken the industry—and his protégés.

Justin, who has long been vocal about his gratitude to Diddy for helping him early in his career, now finds himself at the centre of a troubling storm as old footage of their time together has resurfaced.

The relationship between the now 30-year-old singer and Diddy started when Justin was just 15, and they spent a highly publicised 48 hours together, as shown in resurfaced videos that have left fans uncomfortable.

In one video, Diddy proudly parades his Lamborghini to the young star, promising Justin that the keys would be his when he turned 16. "When you’re 18, you get the mansion," Diddy tells Justin, who cheekily asks, "Where are we going now?" Diddy’s response? "Let’s go get some girls." The exchange between the two, once perceived as harmless, has now taken on a far more sinister undertone in light of Diddy’s legal troubles.

Justin’s involvement with Diddy didn’t end in those early years. The singer recently contributed to Diddy’s The Love Album: Off The Grid, recording a track titled Moments in what seemed like a full-circle moment. At the time of the album’s release, Justin expressed his admiration for Diddy on Instagram, sharing a nostalgic post about their relationship. "I remember going to my brother Diddy’s office to pitch him a song when I was 14... it was a hard no," Justin wrote, jokingly. "Fast forward to a few years ago, Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his love album. Wild full circle moment."

However, following Diddy’s arrest, Justin has remained silent on the matter, avoiding any public commentary on the allegations against Diddy. Reports suggest that Justin had already distanced himself from Diddy for some time, with one source noting a "long break" in their relationship during the years in which the alleged crimes took place.

While Justin has chosen to stay out of the spotlight regarding this controversy, another of Diddy’s former protégés, Shyne, has been more vocal. The rapper, whose real name is Moses Barrow, famously had his life turned upside down after a 1999 nightclub shooting in New York, where he and Diddy were both implicated. While Diddy was acquitted of all charges, Shyne was convicted of assault and spent eight years in prison before being deported to his native Belize.

Speaking candidly about his former mentor, Shyne didn’t mince words: "This is someone who destroyed my life," he said. "He testified against me when I was on trial, when I was just an 18-year-old kid wanting to make my mother proud." Now the leader of Belize's opposition party, Shyne’s life took a drastic turn, while Diddy’s career continued to thrive—until now.

Despite the gravity of Diddy’s current situation, Shyne admitted he felt no sense of satisfaction seeing his former mentor in legal trouble. "While I wouldn’t wish incarceration on my worst enemy, this is someone who in essence testified against me. It’s a complicated feeling."

Another high-profile figure once mentored by Diddy is the late Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls. Biggie’s tragic murder in 1997 at the age of 24 devastated Diddy and left a permanent void in his career. Now, as Diddy faces his own allegations, Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, has expressed her own heartbreak. "I’m sick to my stomach," she told Rolling Stone. "I’m praying for Cassie and praying for [Diddy’s] mother. I don’t want to believe the things I’ve heard, but I’ve seen the footage. I hope Sean apologises."

Voletta’s comments come amidst a wave of emotions from those closest to Diddy and his victims, with many wrestling with the shock of the allegations.

Usher, another artist who rose to fame with Diddy’s guidance, has also been drawn into the unfolding drama. Usher first met Diddy as a teenager when his label sent him to live with the rap mogul in New York to help him develop his voice and career. Dubbed "Flavour Camp," Usher’s time with Diddy has now become the subject of scrutiny, with resurfaced clips revealing Usher discussing some of the more questionable things he witnessed while under Diddy’s wing.

In a 2004 interview with Howard Stern, Usher shared that Diddy’s home was "pretty wild" and filled with "curious things" happening. "There were things taking place I didn’t necessarily understand," Usher admitted. When asked if he would allow his own children to experience something similar, his response was a firm, "Hell no!"

While Usher has yet to comment on Diddy’s recent arrest, his social media activity sparked concern when he appeared to delete thousands of tweets. Usher later clarified that his account had been hacked, but the timing of the incident has raised eyebrows.

Adding to the fallout, R&B queen Mary J. Blige, who has had a 30-year friendship with Diddy, seemed to distance herself from him in a cryptic Instagram post. "Unfortunately, a lot of you met me when I lacked boundaries and was a people pleaser," she wrote. "Let me reintroduce myself, I burn bridges as needed."