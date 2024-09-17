Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest: what happens next as charges are revealed, prison time, rapper's 'unjust' response and more

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan the night of Monday, September 16, and he now awaits an appearance in front of a judge at a federal court.

The rapper and music mogul, 54, had been embroiled in several lawsuits and court cases over the past few years, many of which came to a head earlier this year.

His homes were raided by the FBI in March and allegations of sexual misconduct against former girlfriend Cassie Ventura also grew stronger after a video showcasing an altercation surfaced.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Usher reveals 'wild' things that happened at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home when he lived there as a teen

In the wake of his new arrest, here's everything you need to know about the sudden arrest itself, the charges against Diddy, the responses from his team of lawyers, and what happens next…

Diddy's Manhattan arrest

The night of September 16, Diddy was arrested at the Park Hyatt New York on 57th Street around 8:30 PM by officers with Homeland Security Investigations.

© Getty Images The rapper was arrested last night in Manhattan

He was held overnight in federal custody. He was arrested on a grand jury indictment, although at the time, it was not yet revealed what the charges actually were.

What are the charges against Diddy?

The indictment was eventually unsealed the morning of Tuesday, September 17, and per the suspicions of the rapper's legal team, Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.

© Getty Images His home was raided earlier in the year by the FBI

The indictment alleges that he ran a "criminal enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes." Several new lawsuits and allegations against him were made public in the wake of his lawsuit with Cassie (which was settled in just one day), with misconduct cases ranging from 1991 to 2003.

MORE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit after being spotted in handcuffs at house raid

What happens next?

Diddy is scheduled to appear for an arraignment later at a federal courthouse in Manhattan, where more insight will be shared on the severity of the charges and what it could mean for the musician.

© Getty Images Cassie's allegations of sexual misconduct also spurred on further lawsuits against Diddy

With the trafficking by force charge specifically, if found guilty, Diddy could face a minimum of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life.

MORE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' $40M Los Angeles home becomes tourist destination after raid — see photos

What has his team said?

Marc Agnifilo, an attorney for the rapper, told CNN in a statement: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the US Attorney's Office."

MORE: The truth behind Prince Harry's name check in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs filing

However, he also stated that the rapper "saw this coming," explaining that he had "voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges." He asserts: "Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

© Getty Images The charges against the rapper include sex trafficking and racketeering

He added: "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

The attorney told reporters while they were on their way to court of the rapper's condition: "He's dealing with this head on the way he has dealt with every challenge in his life."