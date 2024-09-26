Justin Bieber showcases trim physique as he heads into church amid Sean Diddy Combs scandal

Justin Bieber, 30, cut a slender figure as he was spotted leaving a Los Angeles church with wife Hailey Bieber, 27, on Wednesday.

The singer, who recently became a first-time father, was seen sipping from a ‘papa bear’ mug, his casual yet stylish appearance drawing attention amid growing concern for his well-being following the resurfacing of troubling videos with his former mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The hip-hop mogul was indicted on sex trafficking charges last week, casting a shadow over his past relationships, including his once-close bond with Justin.

Dressed in an unzipped red hoodie, tracksuit bottoms, and oversized Louis Vuitton slippers, Justin made his way out of the church holding his mug, which bore the phrase ‘papa bear’ — a nod to his new role as a dad.

He and Hailey welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues, just a month ago. Completing his laid-back look, Justin donned a fedora, quietly sipping from his mug as he walked alongside Pastor Carl Lentz.

Hailey, meanwhile, led the way, exuding her signature style in a chic cheetah-print coat paired with a matching bag and vibrant red sneakers.

She kept it casual underneath with a black shirt and dark blue jeans, marking her first public appearance with Justin since giving birth.

The couple’s outing comes amid growing concern from fans over Justin’s appearance and well-being, as he navigates the responsibilities of fatherhood alongside the resurfacing controversy surrounding his past with Diddy.

Earlier in the week, Justin was photographed stepping out for dinner at Nobu Malibu with Hailey, his first public appearance since Diddy’s indictment. While the singer seemed cheerful during the evening, fans quickly voiced concern over his noticeably thin physique, flooding social media with messages of worry.

"He looks like he’s going through it," one fan commented. "I don’t see happiness. Praying for him and what he went through." Another added, "He doesn’t look healthy, and that hurts my heart."

These concerns come in the wake of resurfaced videos showing Justin and Diddy together during the singer’s teenage years, raising troubling questions about their interactions at the time.

One clip, reportedly filmed when Justin was just 15, shows Diddy referring to a “48 hours” stay the young star had with him. "He’s having 48 hours with Diddy," the music mogul said in the clip, adding cryptically, "what we’re doing we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream."

The footage has left many fans unsettled, especially given Diddy’s recent legal troubles. In the video, Diddy continues to describe the time spent with Justin, saying, "I have been given custody of him… I don’t have legal guardianship of him [Justin], but for the next forty-eight hours he’s with me, and we’re gonna go full crazy."

Another resurfaced clip shows a 16-year-old Justin being questioned by Diddy, with the rapper asking why the young singer hadn’t been reaching out as much. "What’s up, man, you good? Selling out arenas and everything?" Diddy asked, before pressing further, "You haven’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out." Justin, visibly uncomfortable, tried to explain, saying, "I mean, you tried to get in contact with me throughout all my… and what not… but you never got my number."

These videos, which depict a young Justin in seemingly awkward situations with the much older Diddy, have resurfaced in the wake of Diddy’s sex trafficking charges.

Another clip from 2016 shows the two partying together at what appears to be early celebrations for Justin’s 22nd birthday. In the video, Diddy presents Justin with a Bad Boy Entertainment jacket — a nod to the record label he founded. Justin, now 54, is seen holding the jacket up to the camera, before putting it on as the crowd cheers. His demeanour in the footage appears to shift frequently, alternating between happy and dazed.

In light of Diddy’s recent indictment, the resurfacing of these videos has sparked intense speculation about the nature of Justin’s relationship with the hip-hop mogul during his formative years in the industry.

Fans have taken to social media to express their concerns, with some questioning how these interactions may have impacted Justin’s well-being. "Justin looks rough. Maybe being a new parent is hard or that Diddy stuff is really getting to him," one follower wrote, while another added, "He’s so thin. I’m worried about him."

Diddy’s legal troubles have continued to unravel, with shocking details emerging from the case. Among the most disturbing revelations is that federal agents reportedly seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes during raids earlier this year.