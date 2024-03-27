Usher reveals 'curious things' took place at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home when he lived there as a teen - watch unearthed interview

Hours after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes were raided by Homeland Security agents as part of an ongoing trafficking investigation, an old video of Usher resurfaced online, detailing what he saw in the music mogul's home while living there as a teen.

During a 2016 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Usher, 45, was quizzed about his time spent at Combs' New York mansion when he was 14.

The host explained that music producer LA Reid had coordinated the opportunity for Usher - who was an up and coming star at the time - to reside with Combs for 12 months.

"I lived with him for a year," Usher recalled, before adding: "In the 90s, do you understand what that's like?"

Howard asked Usher if the home was "filled with chicks" and x-rated antics and he insisted: "Not really," before adding. "I went there to see the lifestyle and I saw it. I got a chance to see some things. I don't know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at."

He continued: "It was pretty wild. There were very curious things taking place and I didn't necessarily understand it."

Usher reeled off a host of famous names who he would regularly see at Combs' home, including Biggy Smalls, Li'l Kim, Faith Evans and Mary J Blige.

Howard asked if Usher was ever asked to do chores "or did you stay up partying until 4am?" as the "Yeah" hitmaker revealed: "I actually stayed up longer than them."

Usher is a father-of-four now and had a blunt answer when Howard asked if he would ever send his children to "Puffy Camp". "Hell no!" he quipped before laughing.

Combs broken his silence amidst the whirlwind of legal scrutiny and public speculation, asserting that he is the victim of a "witch hunt."

"This unprecedented ambush, paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence, leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Combs' attorney, Aaron Dyer told the DailyMail.com.

The controversy centers around allegations of sex trafficking, which Combs categorically denies.

