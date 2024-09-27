Shania Twain rocks iconic music video costume after 27 years at People's Choice Country Awards — best moments

Shania Twain wowed fans as she slipped back into the iconic costume from the "Man I Feel Like A Woman" video at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards.

"This iconic look has been part of my journey for 27 years now and luckily it still fits like a glove,'" she said.

"It seemed a shame to leave her in a museum when she obviously wants to be at this party and who doesn't? And man, it really does make me feel like a woman!"

© Mickey Bernal/NBC Shania slipped back into the iconic costume from the "Man I Feel Like A Woman" video

The 59-year-old had made a speedy change from her custom Levi's gown on the red carpet to a white leather suit as she danced alongside male dancers to the instrumental version of her hit song to open the big ceremony.

She then introduced Kane Brown, who performed for the audience, and Shaboozey was then awarded the first awkward of the night, New Artist of the Year.

But then it was back to Shania – and she walked out on stage in the black strapless mini dress, duster and top hat.

© Mickey Bernal/NBC Shania is hosting the awards show

© Tibrina Hobson/NBC Shania is custom Levi's on the red carpet

Beyonce had entered the night with the most nominations, 19, while Zach Bryan has 17 nods, followed by Kacey Musgraves (15), Shaboozey (12), Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen (11 each) and Luke Combs (10).

The show also added six new categories this year: female song, male song, group/duo song, cover song, new artist song and storyteller song

2024 People's Choice Country Awards Winners:

Country Icon:

Miranda Lambert

© Ralph Bavaro/NBC Miranda Lambert accepts the Country Icon award onstage during the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

Country Champion:

Kane Brown

People’s Artist of 2024:

Beyoncé

Jelly Roll

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Female artist of 2024

Beyoncé

Carly Pearce

Dolly Parton

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Male artist of 2024

Bailey Zimmerman

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Group/duo of 2024

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay - WINNER

Old Dominion

Ole 60

The Red Clay Strays

The War And Treaty

Tigirlily Gold

Zac Brown Band

The Album of 2024

Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé

Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves

Fathers & Sons — Luke Combs

Higher — Chris Stapleton

Highway Desperado — Jason Aldean

Leather – Cody Johnson

Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going — Shaboozey

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan

Song of 2024

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey

"Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)" — Dasha

"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

"Remember Everything" — Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

"Miles On It" — Marshmello & Kane Brown

"Pink Skies" — Zach Bryan

"Texas Hold ‘Em" — Beyoncé

"Wild Ones" — Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll

New artist of 2024

Chase Matthew

Chayce Beckham

Dasha

Koe Wetzel

Nate Smith

Shaboozey — WINNER

Tucker Wetmore

Warren Zeiders

Social country star of 2024

Bailey Zimmerman

Beyoncé

Dolly Parton

Jelly Roll

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Reba McEntire

The Female Song of 2024

"16 Carriages" — Beyoncé

"Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)" — Dasha - WINNER

"Deeper Well" — Kacey Musgraves

"Hang Tight Honey" — Lainey Wilson

"hummingbird" — Carly Pearce

"No Caller ID" — Megan Moroney

"Texas Hold ‘Em" — Beyoncé

"Wranglers" — Miranda Lambert

The Male Song of 2024

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey

"Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)" — Luke Combs

"Bulletproof" — Nate Smith

"Dirt Cheap" — Cody Johnson

"I Can Feel It" — Kane Brown

"Let Your Boys Be Country" — Jason Aldean

"Pink Skies" — Zach Bryan

"Take Her Home" — Kenny Chesney

The Group/Duo Song of 2024

"Break Mine" — Brothers Osborne

"Different About You" — Old Dominion

"For the Both of Us" — Dan + Shay

"I Tried a Ring On" — Tigirlily Gold

"Love You Back" — Lady A

"smoke & a light" — Ole 60

"Tie Up" — Zac Brown Band

"Wanna Be Loved" — The Red Clay Strays

The Collaboration Song of 2024

"Blackbiird" — Beyoncé, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

"Can’t Break Up Now" — Old Dominion & Megan Moroney

"Chevrolet" — Dustin Lynch feat. Jelly Roll

"Hey Driver" — Zach Bryan feat. The War and Treaty

"I Remember Everything" — Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

"Mamaw’s House" — Thomas Rhett feat. Morgan Wallen

"The One (Pero No Como Yo)" — Carin Leon & Kane Brown

"you look like you love me" — Ella Langley feat. Riley Green

The Cover Song of 2024

"Blackbiird" — Beyoncé, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

"Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other" — Orville Peck & Willie Nelson

"Dancing With Myself" — Maren Morris

"Jolene" — Beyoncé

"Perfectly Lonely" — Parker McCollum

"Sun to Me" — mgk - WINNER

"Take Me Home, Country Roads" — Lana Del Rey

"Three Little Birds ("Bob Marley: One Love" — Music Inspired by the Film)" — Kacey Musgraves

The Crossover Song of 2024

"Better Days" — Zach Bryan feat. John Mayer

"Cowboys Cry Too" — Kelsea Ballerini feat. Noah Kahan

"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

"II Most Wanted" — Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus

"Lonely Road" — mgk feat. Jelly Roll - WINNER

"Midnight Ride" — Kylie Minogue, Orville Peck & Diplo

"Miles on It" — Marshmello & Kane Brown

"My Fault" — Shaboozey feat. Noah Cyrus

The New Artist Song of 2024

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey - WINNER

"Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)" — Dasha

"Betrayal" — Warren Zeiders

"Bulletproof" — Nate Smith

"Devil You Know" — Tyler Braden

"Sweet Dreams" — Koe Wetzel

"Tennessee Don’t Mind" — Kameron Marlowe

"Wind Up Missin’ You" — Tucker Wetmore

The Storyteller Song of 2024

"16 Carriages" — Beyoncé

"Deeper Well" – Kacey Musgraves

"Dirt Cheap" — Cody Johnson

"Pink Skies" — Zach Bryan

"Sorry Mom" — Kelsea Ballerini

"The Little Things" — George Strait

"The Man He Sees in Me" — Luke Combs

"Too Good to be True" — Kacey Musgraves

The Music Video of 2024

"Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)" — Luke Combs

"Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)" — Dasha

"Deeper Well" — Kacey Musgraves

"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

"Let It Burn" — Shaboozey

"Lonely Road" — mgk feat. Jelly Roll

"Miles on It" — Marshmello & Kane Brown

"Pour Me a Drink" — Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton

The Concert Tour of 2024

Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour — Luke Combs

Highway Desperado Tour — Jason Aldean

One Night at a Time 2024 — Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain: Come on Over — The Las Vegas Residency — All the Hits! — Shania Twain

Stadium Tour — George Strait

Standing Room Only Tour ‘24 — Tim McGraw

Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour — Kenny Chesney

The Quittin Time 2024 Tour — Zach Bryan