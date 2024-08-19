Shania Twain surprises fans with tearful moment on stage you can't miss

Shania Twain just had an emotional reunion, right on stage, years in the making.

While her touring typically brings about fun dancing, epic fashion and plenty of singing your heart out, her latest show made way for a trip down memory lane.

As the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer performed in the Canadian province of Newfoundland over the weekend, she brought fans to tears as she reconnected with a friend she made a whopping 40 years ago, when she first hit the road.

Speaking on stage, Shania first recalled: "Years ago when I was 17 turning 18 and I was in Newfoundland, I was on tour with a band and going around to little towns all over, all over the East Coast in fact, and I met a girl and I just made this very quick, sweet friendship along my travels and her name was Gloria."

"She was very kind, she was a local and she showed me around," she added, before Gloria came out on stage.

The two quickly embraced each other in a tight hug, and noted that they have not seen each other in 40 years. "This is ridiculous!" Shania said, and revealed: "I still have a polaroid of us together."

Addressing Gloria, who was brought to tears, she further recalled: "You were so kind to me," and noted: "On these tours, when you're the only girl in the band, you never meet any girls, the only girls you meet are girls that are trying to hook up with the band."

She went on: "So it was very odd that I met a girlfriend, someone that I connected with who wasn't out to jump one of the guys."

Gloria then shared that after some time away from home, she's living back in Newfoundland in the very same house that she invited Shania over for a sleepover.

Shania also remembered how "Gloria invited me over, I stayed at her house, she treated me like one of the family. She took me around a little bit," and she went to the beach for the first time.

After a clip of the reunion was shared on Shania's Instagram, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and noted their awe over the special moment.

"This is the most beautiful story! I'm so happy you got to reunite with Gloria," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You really tugged all our heart strings with this one," and: "So sweet of her, full circle moment," as well as: "Such a special moment to witness yesterday!!"