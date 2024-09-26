2024 People's Choice Country Award red carpet — all the best looks

The 2024 People's Choice Awards has arrived – and with it the red carpet, which Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Ashley Cooke are all expected to walk.

The live two-hour event will be hosted by five-time Grammy Award winner Shania, and will take place in Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

"It takes me back to my own beginnings in Nashville and as a new recording artist there, and obviously the historic location is always appealing," said Shania of the iconic venue.

"I meet new artists, and I’m running into old friends, making new friends … I’m here more as a fan than anything. It’s the artists that the people want to hear and see, so to me, that is everything. I’ll be smack dab in the middle of it all, so I’m super excited. I’m all access."

© Jason Kempin/NBC Dylan Dreyer

© Jason Kempin/NBC Tanner Adell