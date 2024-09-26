Skip to main contentSkip to footer
2024 People's Choice Country Award red carpet — all the best looks
Subscribe
2024 People's Choice Country Award red carpet — all the best looks
Dylan Dreyer attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)© Terry Wyatt

2024 People's Choice Country Award red carpet — all the best looks

Shania Twain will host the ceremony which airs on NBC at 8/7c

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The 2024 People's Choice Awards has arrived – and with it the red carpet, which Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Ashley Cooke are all expected to walk.

The live two-hour event will be hosted by five-time Grammy Award winner Shania, and will take place in Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

"It takes me back to my own beginnings in Nashville and as a new recording artist there, and obviously the historic location is always appealing," said Shania of the iconic venue.

"I meet new artists, and I’m running into old friends, making new friends … I’m here more as a fan than anything. It’s the artists that the people want to hear and see, so to me, that is everything. I’ll be smack dab in the middle of it all, so I’m super excited. I’m all access."

Dylan Dreyer attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards © Jason Kempin/NBC

Dylan Dreyer

Tanner Adell attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards © Jason Kempin/NBC

Tanner Adell

Kylie Morgan attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards © Tibrina Hobson/NBC

Kylie Morgan

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More