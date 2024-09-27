Downton Abbey and Harry Potter star Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89 - tributes pour in

Dame Maggie Smith, the legendary actress whose career spanned more than six decades, has passed away in hospital, her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens have announced.

Known for her unparalleled talent and iconic roles, including her beloved portrayal of Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films and as Lady Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey as well as her award-winning performances on stage and screen, Maggie was a towering figure in the world of acting.

© Getty Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89

Her sons shared the heartbreaking news, reflecting on the incredible legacy their mother leaves behind. In a statement issued via their publicist, they said: "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

© Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. “We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Maggie starred as resident powerhouse Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham. As well as returning in the subsequent movies, Downton Abbey (2019) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022), the actress has appeared in various films.

Among her many roles, Maggie has appeared in Sherlock Gnomes (2018), A Boy Called Christmas (2021), and The Miracle Club (2023).

© Getty The actress with her two children, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens in 1971

Tributes

Tributes flooded in on social media, with fans and fellow famous faces praising the award-winning actress.

Broadcaster and former politician, Gyles Brandreth said: "The saddest news: the death of Dame Maggie Smith marks the end of a golden era & a quite extraordinary life. She was a truly great actress, 'one of the greats' & simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful. One of a kind in every way & consequently irreplaceable."

© Getty The then-Prince Charles speaks with Maggie Smith at the Pride Of Britain awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in 2016

Maggie Smith's early career

Maggie was born in Essex, 1934 and began performing from a young age after joining the Oxford Playhouse to study acting. Soon after, Maggie began working on stage in Shakespearean productions and soon gained attention for her talent. Her first film appearance was in 1956 in Child in the House and also made her Broadway debut in the same year.

In her early career, Maggie was named Stage Actress of the Year by the Varity Club of Great Britain. She earned her first Oscar nomination just two years later in 1965 for her performance in the film adaption of Othello opposite Laurence Olivier, securing her name as one of the greats in the acting world.

Maggie at the start of her career

Later on in her career

Maggie continued working in numerous stage productions throughout the latter half of the twentieth century. But she also continued to appear in a number of successful films such as California Suite (for which she awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress), Death on the Nile, Sister Act, Hook, and many more.

In recent times, the actress was hailed for her work in films such as A Room With a View, The Lady in the Van and Harry Potter.

However, in a previous interview with ES Magazine, the actress surprised fans by admitting that she didn't find her two iconic characters, Violet Crawley and Professor McGonagall, "satisfying".

"I am deeply grateful for the work in Potter and indeed Downton but it wasn't what you'd call satisfying. I didn't really feel I was acting in those things," she said.