Joanne Froggatt shows off her blossoming baby bump in radiant selfie

Joanne Froggatt has that pregnancy glow! The Downton Abbey star, who is expecting her first child, posted a new selfie of her blossoming bump. Putting on a radiant display, Joanne, 43, posed in a black summer dress and tinted sunglasses on Thursday. "Everything looks lovely in the sunshine," she captioned the Instagram snap.

© Instagram Joanne Froggatt looked so gorgeous as she soaked up the sunshine

It's been a busy few weeks for Joanne, who recently had her baby shower at London's Landmark Hotel, a stunning venue which is renowned for its beautiful, 1920s-esque decor. In a new photo shared by one of her friends, Joanne could be seen smiling in a floral maxi dress, surrounded by her loved ones.

The star – who is set to appear in the third Downton Abbey film – made her pregnancy public knowledge in June after stepping out at the Into Film Awards. Debuting her bump in a bright red one-shoulder dress, the actress attended the event solo. She has yet to reveal the identity of her baby's father, although Joanne is thought to be in a relationship.

Recommended video You may also like Downton Abbey confirms third film

Notoriously private, the 43-year-old was linked to a mystery man named Mark in 2023. After they were pictured together in London, it was reported that the couple had already been an item for several months.

Prior to their relationship, Joanne was married to IT consultant James Cannon, whom she wed in a romantic Oxford ceremony. The pair were married from 2012 to 2020, and lived together in Buckinghamshire, before confirming their split.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Joanne explained: "We've been separated for a little while. I'm looking to the future. I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens."

© Getty The actress was previously married to James Cannon

As she prepares for motherhood, Joanne has been taking some quality time for herself in recent weeks. Taking to Instagram, the star confirmed that she'd watched her Downton Abbey co-star, Imelda Staunton, perform in a West End production of Hello Dolly.

"This was utterly magical! Dame Imelda Staunton is pitch perfect, as always she's so incredible it brought a tear to my eye," wrote Joanne. "Highly recommend if you can manage to get a ticket!"

© Instagram Joanne at Wimbledon in July

Earlier this month, Joanne also revealed that she'd attended the Wimbledon men's final. Sharing a photo from the festivities, she wrote: "An absolutely incredible day @wimbledon yesterday! What an epic men's final! One of the most exciting tennis matches I've ever seen! Thank you @astonmartin @meredith.global for a truly magical day, with magical people!"