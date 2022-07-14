Hugh Bonneville's loving tribute to Downton Abbey co-star Maggie Smith revealed The pair are reuniting for a special project

Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith are adored for their roles in Downton Abbey and it's clear that the pair have a great relationship away from the beloved show.

MORE: Downton Abbey: A New Era gets streaming release date - and it's so soon!

And now, the actor, who plays Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham, is set to pay the ultimate tribute to his on-screen mother by narrating an upcoming movie all about Maggie's incredible career.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Downton Abbey stars reminisce on 12 years of the beloved show

The 90-minute film, titled The Marvellous Maggie Smith, is launching on Channel 5 at the end of the month and will document her upbringing in Ilford before she launched into stardom with her acting skills.

The synopsis explains further: "We trace Dame Maggie Smith's life from Ilford to the dizzy heights of Broadway and Hollywood. Chameleon-like actress Maggie has starred in countless films and plays across her 70-year career and is bestowed with a long list of Academy, Tony, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Emmy awards.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville’s new Netflix film looks seriously good - details

MORE: Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode makes rare comment on family life in new interview

Maggie Smith has had a hugely successful 70-year career

"Maggie's determination and talent landed her among Hollywood's elite, touching the lives and hearts of millions in Britain and across the world, and earned her a CBE and a Damehood."

"Over her long and distinguished career Dame Maggie Smith has played an astonishing array of characters [...] This is the incredible story of a truly gifted artist and national treasure."

Maggie is one of the few actresses to receive the 'Triple Crown' of awards: an Academy Award, a Tony Award and an Emmy.

The Marvellous Maggie Smith airs later this month

Hugh will narrate the film while many other recognisable faces will appear throughout to share their thoughts on the legendary actress and her impressive seven decades in the business, including Downton creator Julian Fellowes.

Also appearing is Maggie's Harry Potter co-star Miriam Margolyes, Nina Wadia, Gyles Brandreth and Bonnie Greer.

The Marvellous Maggie Smith, which lands on Channel 5 on 23 July, will also explore her personal life away from the screen including her two marriages, the first to actor Robert Stephens in 1967 and the second to Beverley Cross in 1975 – to whom she remained married until his death in 1998.

The Marvellous Maggie Smith airs Saturday 23 July, 9pm on Channel 5.