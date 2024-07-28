Downton Abbey stars: their surprising career paths before finding acting

Rob James-Collier hails from Manchester, and in his early days worked as a bricklayer's labourer, as well as in a factory. During an interview with the Radio Times, he explained:

"Because you've done the horrible jobs it gives you an even grittier determination to succeed. If I had a comfort blanket, I wouldn't have been as passionate and driven. When you get there, you really do appreciate it because you know where you have been."

For Rob, his decision to become an actor had surprised his parents at first, but they were supportive nonetheless. "I'm a working-class lad. So at 25 and with no one in our family having any theatrical inclination, when I said, 'I'm going to scratch all that and become an actor', I may as well have said I was going to be a Premiership footballer for the chance I'd have.

"But my mum was always supportive as I think she always saw the spark in me. My dad gave me a speech about getting a real job in that 'deep Dad voice' but he supported me too and I stayed at their house and tried my luck."