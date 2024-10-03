Daniel Day Lewis, 67, looks completely unrecognizable as he comes out of retirement

Daniel Day-Lewis looked completely transformed and nearly unrecognizable as he stepped out on the set of his highly anticipated new film, Anemone.

The 67-year-old Oscar winner, sporting a rugged mustache and dressed casually in a padded jacket and black pants, was seen preparing to hop on a classic motorbike, looking worlds away from the dapper gentleman we’re used to seeing on the red carpet.

Captured in candid moments as he adjusted his jacket and helmet beside his vintage motorcycle, the acclaimed actor seemed at ease, focused, and very much in character.

It’s a rare sighting for the famously private star, who stepped away from the spotlight back in 2017 after announcing his retirement from acting.

The news had left fans and industry insiders stunned, given his status as one of the greatest actors of his generation, known for his unparalleled dedication and transformative performances. But as these latest photos suggest, it seems that the allure of the big screen, especially under the direction of his own son, was too strong to resist.

© Mark Campbell Three times Oscar winner Daniel Day Lewis looked unrecognisable with beard and moustache as he was filmed riding a motorbike with fellow star Sean Bean.

According to Focus Features, the production company behind Anemone, Daniel is set to star in the film directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis, marking the first time the father-son duo have collaborated on a project.

The movie, described as “an exploration of the intricate relationships between fathers, sons, and brothers as well as the dynamics of familial bonds,” promises to be an emotional and powerful return for the star. Given Daniel’s history of choosing deeply personal and challenging roles, Anemone seems to be a perfect fit for his long-awaited comeback.

© Mark Campbell Daniel looked barely recogizable

Daniel’s presence on set, dressed in a brown quilted jacket and holding a white motorcycle helmet, caught everyone’s attention—not just for his understated look, but for the fact that he’s back in action after a seven-year hiatus.

His last film, Phantom Thread, also with Focus Features, was released in 2017 and was said to be his final performance before his retirement. In a statement at the time, his representative Leslee Dart shared, “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.”

© Getty Daniel Day-Lewis and wife Rebecca Miller at the 2013 Oscara

The decision seemed definitive, and Daniel appeared to have fully embraced a quieter life out of the limelight. After years of being one of Hollywood’s most enigmatic figures, he chose to spend his time in rural retreats, honing his craft as a shoemaker.

Known for his deep commitment to method acting, Daniel had always been known to dive deeply into his roles, sometimes to the point of obsession. Following his role in The Boxer in 1997, he moved to Italy and took up shoemaking, dedicating years to perfecting the skill, which only added to his legend.

So what brought the elusive star back? While Daniel himself hasn’t made any public comment, those close to the project say it’s all about family. The chance to work under the direction of his son Ronan, who’s making a name for himself as a talented filmmaker, was an opportunity too meaningful to pass up.

© Mark Campbell Daniel has come out of retirement for the movie

Fans and critics alike are buzzing about the film, which also stars British talents Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and newcomer Safia Oakley-Green. With such a stellar cast and a compelling narrative, Anemone is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about projects of the year. And with Daniel at the helm, there’s little doubt that it will deliver the kind of nuanced, gripping performance that has defined his career.

It’s not the first time Daniel has made a dramatic exit and subsequent return to the screen. After his work in The Boxer, he took a break that lasted five years, only to return in 2002 as the unforgettable Bill the Butcher in Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York. His portrayal of the ruthless and charismatic leader remains one of his most iconic performances, solidifying his reputation as an actor who can disappear into any role.