Meet Daniel Day Lewis' incredibly talented three sons from the filmmaker artist to the actor model

Daniel Day-Lewis is stepping back into the limelight in a way that’s truly close to home — starring in a new film, Anemone, directed by his own son, Ronan Day-Lewis. The project, which comes from Focus Features and Plan B, marks Daniel’s first acting role since his supposed “final” performance in 2017’s Phantom Thread.

At the time, the three-time Oscar-winning actor had announced his retirement, leaving fans stunned and the film industry mourning the loss of such an iconic talent. But now, with this heartwarming father-son collaboration, it seems Daniel couldn’t resist one more dive into the world of cinema, especially with his family at the helm.

The pair are not just bringing their combined talent to the screen, but they also co-wrote the script for Anemone, which explores the complexities of family dynamics — particularly those involving fathers, sons, and brothers. With such a deeply personal narrative, it’s no surprise that Daniel has chosen this as his project to come out of retirement for, and fans are already eagerly anticipating what is sure to be an emotional and thought-provoking film.

Joining them on this cinematic venture are British acting stalwarts Sean Bean and Samantha Morton, alongside rising stars Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green. The announcement has sparked great interest, not just for Daniel’s return, but for what promises to be a powerful and moving film directed by Ronan, who is clearly following in his father’s celebrated footsteps.

But while all eyes are on Daniel and Ronan’s joint project, it raises the question: who are his sons, and what are they up to? Join HELLO! as we look at the Day-Lewis family tree and get to know his three very talented sons — Cashel, Ronan, and Gabriel — each carving their own unique paths in the creative world.

Recommended video You may also like Daniel Day-Lewis talks about his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln

Cashel Day-Lewis, 22 The youngest of the Day-Lewis brood, Cashel is the son of Daniel and his second wife, the acclaimed filmmaker Rebecca Miller. While his older siblings may be more visible in the public eye, Cashel has chosen to pursue his passions in a quieter fashion. A gifted musician, Cashel is devoted to the art of composition, creating his own music and embracing the traditional sounds of Irish fiddle. His social media presence is minimal, but when he does share, it’s often to highlight his love for music or a snapshot of the bucolic beauty of the Irish countryside where he was raised. Described by those close to the family as the most private of Daniel’s children, Cashel’s focus on his craft, away from the spotlight, suggests a young man who’s determined to make a name for himself on his own terms. He has yet to break into the music industry in a major way, but with his talent and dedication, there’s no doubt we’ll be hearing more from this gifted Day-Lewis in the future.

Ronan Day-Lewis, 26 Ronan, the middle child, is already making waves as a filmmaker and artist. The 26-year-old, who spent much of his childhood in rural Ireland, has always had a fascination with the natural world, a theme that frequently finds its way into his work. In an interview with Artnet, he described his creative style as “punk Romanticism,” an approach that blends the emotive sensibilities of 19th-century Romanticism with a raw, contemporary edge. “My work is definitely in dialogue with Romanticism,” he said. “I’m drawn to this idea of projecting human emotion onto landscapes and places. Vast, empty spaces like the desert of the American West excite me because the lack of objects, structures, and signifiers that usually make up your identity makes room for a kind of spiritual lightness.” Educated at the prestigious Yale University, Ronan’s artistic pursuits extend beyond filmmaking. He is also a painter, known for creating pieces that are both melancholic and thought-provoking, reflecting his personal experiences and emotions. He even spent time in Marfa, Texas, an experience that profoundly influenced his outlook on art and life. With Anemone, Ronan is taking a significant leap into the world of directing, and having his father star in his directorial debut is a testament to both their close relationship and mutual respect. It’s a project brimming with promise and is sure to set the tone for a remarkable career ahead.