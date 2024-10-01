M*A*S*H then and now: From Alan Alda to Mike Farrell

M*A*S*H remains one of the most iconic and influential shows in television history; the series, which followed a rag-tag group of army doctors during the Korean War, premiered in 1972 and ran for 11 seasons before its record-shattering finale was watched by over 105 million people worldwide.

The comedy never shied away from heavy themes, particularly anti-war sentiment and the toll that combat can take on a person. Somehow managing to balance drama and humor, the show has remained in the cultural zeitgeist ever since.

Join HELLO! as we explore what the actors have achieved since their turn on the groundbreaking show.

Alan Alda as Dr Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce

© Getty Alan Alda

Alan was the driving force behind M*A*S*H and its stunning success, starring as the loveable lead Hawkeye Pierce. He also wrote and directed many episodes and went to bat on more than one occasion for the cast.

Post-M*A*S*H, Alan's career continued to soar in TV with roles in The West Wing, ER, The Good Fight, and The Blacklist.

He has been married to his wife Arlene since 1957, and the couple share three daughters; he revealed that he would commute from his home in New Jersey to Los Angeles instead of moving to Hollywood for the show to be there for his family as much as possible.

The iconic actor was sadly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease; however, he told People in 2022 that he is "feeling good and charging ahead" and "doing everything [he] can to slow the progression of Parkinson's, which really can be slowed with work".

Loretta Swit as Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan

© Getty Loretta Swit

Loretta starred as the spunky head nurse Hot Lips Houlihan, featuring in every episode of the iconic show, which earned her two Emmys for her portrayal of the beloved character.

Despite leaving Hollywood behind and not appearing on screen since 1998, she remains a talented actress and toured a one-woman show based on Eleanor Roosevelt's life in 2013.

Loretta married Dennis Holahan, whom she met on the set of M*A*S*H; however, the couple sadly divorced in 1995 and share no children. She is also a fierce animal rights activist.

Jamie Farr as Corporal Maxwell Q Klinger

© Getty Jamie Farr

Jamie brought humor and lightness to a show with heavy themes, portraying a soldier who dressed in women's clothing so he would be discharged from the army. After M*A*S*H, he stayed on the TV track with roles in The Love Boat, That '70s Show, The Cool Kids and Mad About You.

He now works primarily in theater but never forgot his roots in the hit show. "You look back on your career and your life, and it's something special that you have, something that really lasts like M*A*S*H that's such a treasure in TV history," he said on Trib Live.

Harry Morgan as Colonel Sherman T. Potter

© Getty Harry Morgan

Harry was perfect as the wise group leader and talented surgeon, earning him an Emmy for his brilliant portrayal of the Colonel. He enjoyed a long and storied career pre- and post-M*A*S*H, landing roles in everything from The Love Boat and Dragnet to 3rd Rock from the Sun.

Sadly, he passed away in 2011 after catching pneumonia, leaving behind his wife of 25 years, Barbara Bushman Quine, and four sons from his previous marriage.

William Christopher as Father Francis Mulcahy

© Getty William Christopher

William won hearts on the show with his portrayal of the gentle Roman Catholic priest Father Francis. Like his co-stars, he went on to other TV roles like The Love Boat and Murder, She Wrote, only to play a priest again in 2012 when he joined the cast of Days of Our Lives.

He was a fierce advocate for the National Autistic Society, as his son Ned was diagnosed as a child. William passed away in 2016 after battling cancer, survived by his wife of 59 years and his two adopted sons.

Mike Farrell as B.J. Hunnicut

© Getty Mike Farrell

Mike was the ever-sensible and sweet B.J. Hunnicut, who also wrote and directed episodes of the show like his co-star Alan. Post-M*A*S*H, Mike stayed on television and appeared in Superman, Desperate Housewives, and Providence. He also became the Vice President of the Screen Actors Guild for a time.

Speaking to Today Extra about the impact M*A*S*H had on his life, he explained, "I knew I would never have another working experience as important to me as that one was."

"There will never be another M*A*S*H," he continued. "There will not be another kind of extraordinary moment just as that one was. The combination of talent and the writers were just sensational. The production staff was perfect."

"The entire thing just couldn't have been, I can't think of a way it could have been better. We just cherished the moment," he said.