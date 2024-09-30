Halle Berry sets pulses racing with daring selfie

Halle Berry continues to defy age in a new Instagram selfie that showcased her incredibly toned abs and the transformation she underwent for her latest film, Never Let Go.

The 58-year-old posted the mirror selfie amongst a slew of other snaps during her time on the set of the psychological thriller.

She also gave fans an insight into her character with a snap of the actress sporting a blonde bob, denim vest and a multitude of fake tattoos, as well as another eye-catching shot where Halle showcased her character's abundant, yet fake, armpit hair.

She captioned the post, "Momma in the making. One of the most complex characters I've ever had the pleasure of embodying. #NeverLetGo is in theaters everywhere!"

According to the film's website, it follows as "an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep" where "the only protection for a mother…and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond".

Fans jumped to the comments to express their excitement for the upcoming film, especially with Halle's incredible transformation for the part of Momma.

"Halle, what I love about you transforming into character, you're not afraid to not be glamorous all the time. You have range…" one fan commented.

Another wrote, "Grateful that beautiful women are allowed to be more raw and in your face with it now. Cannot wait to see this."

The mother of two spoke to Marie Claire in September about ageing in Hollywood: "I've always known that I've been more than this face and more than this body," she said.

"So when that starts to go, maybe for the first time in my life, people will focus on the other aspects of me that I think are way more interesting."

The actress shared that in order to get into character, the cast had to "grub [themselves] up" for the film.

"I stopped shaving. We bit our nails. We yellowed up our teeth. Our hair was a mess," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

"We all got distressed face makeup put on. We were supposed to be starving, so we did all those kinds of things. But I have to say that the boys and I loved it. We loved getting into all that every morning."

Halle revealed that she was "wildly intrigued" by the part of Momma in the psychological thriller, likening it to other horror classics.

"When I read [the script], it was kind of like the first time I read A Quiet Place. I actually read that before they made it, and I thought, 'Wow, this is crazy. I want to see this movie.' So that's how I felt when I read Never Let Go."

She continued, "I thought, 'I want to see what life would be like for a mother who's raising two kids and never leaving this house in a forest.' It just captured my imagination. I read it with question after question after question, and after I got done reading, I thought, 'I have to do this. I have to find a way to bring this to the screen.'

The Catwoman actress drew on her own experience of motherhood for the film; she shares daughter Nahla, 16, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, 10, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.