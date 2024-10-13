Exclusive: George Hamilton reveals surprising gift Elizabeth Taylor gave him after they split

She was an incomparable movie icon, a beautiful, talented actress who embodied the glamour of Hollywood's golden age.

Married eight times to seven husbands – twice to fellow film legend Richard Burton – including hotel heir Conrad Hilton and actor Eddie Fisher, Elizabeth Taylor was renowned for her many love matches.

One such was a relationship with the actor George Hamilton, who spoke to HELLO! about his enduring friendship with the great actress.

© Getty George and Elizabeth remained friends until her death in 2011

The 85-year-old star, who dated Elizabeth for a year in the mid-1980s and remained friends with her until her death in 2011 aged 79, features in a new three-part series on the BBC iPlayer entitled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar that documents her incredible life.

Sharing a story about their break-up, George, who starred with Elizabeth in the 1987 film Poker Alice, tells us: "We did end it without any acrimony.

"Although I will never forget that she sent me something from Cartier… a solid gold ace of hearts, because our movie together was about gambling. She'd engraved on it: 'Dearest George, I love you even though you are an a*****e'.

© WireImage The pair starred in 1987 film Poker Alice together

"She did that because I would push her about things, like: 'Come on, we've got to do this, we've got do that.' She said: 'Don't be an a*****e about it. Let me do it in my own way.'

"So, when we broke up, she said that to me and it was an invitation to be a friend always, and I was."

George and Elizabeth's sweet first meeting

George also recalls how he and Elizabeth were both teenagers under contract at Hollywood's MGM studios when they first met.

"The first time I saw her, I was sitting in the commissary in MGM having lunch. I had just gone on the contract, and that day I'd met Cary Grant, Fred Astaire, Robert Mitchell and Elizabeth Taylor.

"Elizabeth said to me: 'You're kind of cute. Why don't you come and speak to me when you're older?' I took her up on that.

"When I saw her again, I said: 'Miss Taylor, do you remember me?' She said: 'Oh yes, I remember you.' I said: 'I'm older and I'm ready', and she laughed. She went: 'Sit down, big boy,' and we had the most amazing chat.

© Shutterstock "Her smile could make a man go crazy," George said of the legendary actress

"Elizabeth had this energy that when she walked in a room, everyone looked at her. They left their boyfriends, their girlfriends and they listened to her.

"Initially I thought: 'This is because she's Elizabeth Taylor,' but no, it's because Elizabeth Taylor was literally a unique energy. Her smile could make a man go crazy.

"She was an extraordinary beacon in my life and I often think of her."

© BBC Pictures George stars in BBC series Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.