Inside Elizabeth Taylor's relationship with four children who were her 'best friends'

Elizabeth Taylor accomplished many things during her life, but one of her proudest achievements was raising of her four children, many who have followed in her philanthropic footsteps.

Despite having a Hollywood icon as their mother, Elizabeth's children have been able to pursue lives outside of the spotlight, although they all enjoyed close relationships with their mother. The late Cleopatra actress even described her family as her "best friends" and once commented: "They make me the proudest [out] of anything that I've ever done."

© 2011 Gamma-Rapho Elizabeth's children and grandchildren have supported her legacy

Discover all you need to know about Elizabeth's brood below…

Michael Wilding, Jr., 71

Born on 6 January 1953, Michael is the eldest of Elizabeth's children. The star welcomed her son with her second husband, actor Michael Wilding.

Michael Jr. had a brief acting career in the 1980s, appearing on major American shows like Dallas and Guiding Light. However, he eventually left the entertainment industry to pursue a different passion, sculpting.

© Hulton Archive Elizabeth's eldest son was born in 1953

Michael Jr. is a father-of-three, welcoming daughters Laela and Naomi during the 1970s, and son Tarquin in 1989. He shares his daughters with ex-wife Beth Clutter and partner Johanna Lyke-Dahn and Tarquin with wife Brooke Palance.

Michael Jr.'s children had a close bond with their grandmother and all three continue her work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Speaking about her legacy to Town & Country in 2017, Tarquin remarked: "We admire my grandmother for her boundless generosity, and I believe that we all feel grateful to be able to honour and continue her legacy. Especially together."

© albane navizet Michael Jr. is now a father-of-three

Michael Jr. was also moved by his mother's generosity and reflected in an Instagram post: "We know, quite simply, that the world is a better place for Mom having lived in it. Her legacy will never fade, her spirit will always be with us, and her love will live forever in our hearts."

Christoper Wilding, 69

Elizabeth and Michael's second son, Christopher, was born on 27 February 1955 and entered the entertainment industry in a different role, working as a photographer and sound editor before his retirement.

© J. Vespa Christopher has spoken lovingly of his late mother's legacy

Like his older brother, Christopher is also a father-of-three, sharing sons Caleb and Andrew with ex-wife Aileen Getty and son Lowell with wife Margaret Carlton.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about his late mother, Christopher said: "She was so beautiful, some people tended to overlook her great acting chops. I think if she were around today, she'd be most pleased with her philanthropic work."

Liza Todd, 67

Elizabeth welcomed daughter Liza on 6 August 1957 with husband Mike Todd, however, tragedy soon struck the family with Mike dying in a plane crash the following year.

© ANL/Shutterstock Liza's father died a year after her birth

Although she grew up on film sets while her mother acted, Liza pursued an arts career, and like her eldest brother, she is an accomplished sculptor. In 1984, she married art Hap Tivey with the pair welcoming sons Quinn and Rhys in 1986 and 1990 respectively. The couple have since divorced.

Like many of Elizabeth's grandchildren, Quinn works with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Writing for People, he said: "The fight against HIV/AIDS was such a vital part of her legacy, and although the fight is far from over, I'm honoured to see ETAF continue her work — educating legislators, raising awareness for the public, disproving myths and decreasing fear and stigma."

Maria McKeown, 63

Born on 8 January 1961, Maria is Elizabeth's youngest daughter. The actress adopted Maria ahead of her marriage to Richard Burton in 1964, with Richard also adopting the young girl.

Elizabeth was inspired to adopt her due to her health issues; Maria has undergone nearly two dozen operations for congenital defects. The actress is reported to have said: "I want her all the more because she's ill. Maybe I can do something to help."

© Sonia Moskowitz Elizabeth adopted Maria in 1964

Although she mostly leads a private life, Maria has worked on the runway in the past as a model and she now works as a fashion designer.

She is a mother to two children, her daughter Eliza was born in 1982 and she shares her with ex-husband Richard Carson. Maria's son Richard was born in 2001, and she shares him with ex-husband Thomas McKeown.