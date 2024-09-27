Elizabeth Taylor's unique wedding dresses for eight marriages: From tie-dye to green silk

Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, is the latest television series to honour Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor, with the documentary exploring the actress' life – including her eight marriages.

The series, produced by Kim Kardashian, follows Elizabeth's life and loves with her personal life making her a Hollywood star like no other.

Elizabeth was known for falling in love in the blink of an eye; throughout her life, she was married eight times to seven men. Revisit her love affairs – and eight wedding dresses, here.

1/ 6 © Getty A traditional dress to marry Conrad Nicholson' Nicky' Hilton Jr: 1950-1951 Elizabeth got married for the first time weeks after her 18th birthday, wearing a cream satin gown designed by Helen Rose. The waist-cinching dress featured a corset top, a full A-line skirt, long sleeves and pearl embellishments throughout, with an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline and a sheer, high-neck overlay. As a first-time bride, Elizabeth accessorised with a pearl tiara, veil and floral bouquet. The young bride wed the heir to the Hilton hotel empire, Conrad Nicholson' Nicky' Hilton Jr, in a large and expensive ceremony organised by her studio at the time, MGM. In the weeks following, Elizabeth realised that she had made a huge mistake; not only did she and Nicky had very little common, but she claimed he was abusive and a heavy drinker. She was granted a divorce just eight months after their wedding.

2/ 6 © Getty A demure suit to marry Michael Wilding: 1952-1957 The next year, in 1952, Elizabeth married British actor Michael Wilding, wearing a gown also designed by Helen Rose. In a departure from her first wedding dress, Elizabeth's second wedding saw the star opt for a more demure outfit, comprising of a smart suit with a tea-length, A-line skirt. The top had a large collar and cuffed three-quarter-length sleeves. Rather than a veil, the actress wore flowers in her hair. It was with Michael - a man 20 years her senior - that she welcomed her two sons Michael, born in 1953 and Christopher, born in 1955. The actress reportedly found their age gap appealing, as she wanted "the calm and quiet and security of friendship" from their relationship. In 1957, after five years together, the pair divorced. A princess wedding dress to marry Michael Todd: 1957-1958 She took her third trip down the aisle the year she divorced Michael, marrying film and theatre producer Michael Todd in Mexico. Together they welcomed a daughter who Elizabeth named after her. Tragedy struck just one year after their nuptials when Michael died in a plane crash. Elizabeth went full princess for her third wedding, wearing a silk chiffon off-the-shoulder gown with a dramatic hood.

3/ 6 © Getty A green wedding dress to marry Eddie Fisher: 1959-1964 While the actress was left devastated by Michael's death, she found love again six months later with heartthrob singer Eddie Fisher who was one of her late husband's best friends. As Eddie was married to actress Debbie Reynolds, who was one of Elizabeth's closest friends at the time, the affair resulted in one of Hollywood's most talked-about scandals. Nevertheless, Elizabeth and Eddie made things official and tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in 1959, with the star wearing a green silk dress that featured sheer sleeves and a hood with a full skirt. They divorced five years later, in 1964, with Elizabeth later stating that she married him only due to her grief. RELATED: 21 rebellious celebrity brides with unconventional dresses that broke tradition

4/ 6 © Getty A yellow wedding dress to marry Richard Burton: 1964-1976 While still married to Eddie, the starlet met the "love of her life", Richard Burton. The pair, who were cast alongside each other in 1963's Cleopatra, began an affair while filming the blockbuster movie on location in Italy. Welsh actor Richard was also married at the time and left his wife to be with Elizabeth. Ten days after Elizabeth's divorce from Eddie was granted, the couple married in March 1964, with Elizabeth wearing a knee-length yellow chiffon dress with an empire waist, long sleeves and a large collar. Their union lasted ten years and during that time they adopted a little girl named Maria. Dubbed "Liz and Dick" by the media, the pair starred together in 11 films and were one of Hollywood's most powerful couples. They divorced for the first time in 1974 but reconciled the next year marrying again in Botswana, with Elizabeth wearing a hippy-inspired tie-dye wedding dress with billowing sleeves befitting of the era. Sadly, things weren't meant to be and their second marriage lasted less than a year.

5/ 6 © Photo: Getty Images A fur coat to marry John Warner: 1976-1982 Not long after her final divorce from Richard, Elizabeth met her sixth husband, Republican senator John Warner. They wed in 1976 and spent six years together before their split in 1982. For their winter wedding, Elizabeth wrapped up in a fur coat, atop a purple dress. She completed the look with a turban. LOOK: Rebellious royal wedding dresses: Princess Eugenie's pink gown, Princess Anne's mini dress & more