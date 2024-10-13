Exclusive: Chris and Rosie Ramsey discuss the realities of balancing family life with young kids

Beloved comedy couple Chris and Rosie Ramsey are known for their infectious humor and relatable, down-to-earth take on family life, but behind the laughs, they face the same challenges as any modern-day parents.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the dynamic duo have opened up about the highs and lows of juggling their thriving careers while raising two young boys.

© Getty Chris and Rosie Ramsey have opened up about family life

"Even if you have a family and work, I think it's really important to still not forget who you are," explains Rosie, adding: "We make a point to give each other time to pursue our own passions. Chris loves his Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and he's all into golf. I sing with a choir every Wednesday night."

Chris chimed in, saying: "We're like a tag team because we can't always do everything together. I might put the kids to bed while Rosie jumps on the treadmill for half an hour, or we'll swap. It’s a lot of divide and conquer, really. One day, I'll take the boys out before dinner, and the next, Rosie will do it."

Reflecting on her own upbringing, Rosie added: "I think a lot of modern-day families work like this. Many of our friends do the same. Parenting today is more of a team effort, and I think it's really healthy. I can't remember it being that way when I was a kid.

© Getty The couple share two young sons Robin and Rafe

"We've got quite a big age gap between our kids, it's five years between them. Robin wants to go rock climbing but Rafe is too young so you can't take him. So we do a lot of things kind of separate and then cook together. But we always come together for dinner."

With a successful podcast, several books, and various nationwide tours, Chris and Rosie know the importance of carving out family time.

"You've got to make the most of family time," shared Chris. "No one really knows what they're doing, and everyone finds it difficult. If you’re watching Instagram and see people making it look perfect, they’re probably full of [explicit]."

© Getty The couple have won awards for their podcast Sh**ged Married Annoyed

There is one motto Rosie is trying to incorporate into her life with their boys. "I saw an Instagram video and a lot of them are ridiculous and whatever, but this one really resonated with me, 'Children often only need about ten to 15 minutes a day of your time,'" she said.

"So I try to do that, whether it's during mealtimes or bath time - just chatting with them, no distractions. Even at bedtime, I try to have a meaningful conversation and a cuddle.

"That really resonated with us because it's so doable every day. You're around your kids all day, but not always fully connected. Just ten to 15 minutes of real one-on-one time can make all the difference."

The couple have partnered with recipe box service, HelloFresh, to encourage family connection at mealtimes. It comes after new research finds that 86% of parents would love to inject more energy, fun and engagement into family dinner time.

WATCH: Chris and Rosie Ramsey share their cooking hacks

"We've been using HelloFresh for about five years, and they're just such a solid part of our life," explained Rosie. "We've used it every single week for the past five years."

Chris then noted: "Being a family, the dream is to get the entire family sitting around the table, eating meals and chatting to each other."

HelloFresh has introduced a series of Table Talk games designed to spark engaging conversations around the dinner table, making family mealtimes more fun and enjoyable for everyone.

© HelloFresh Chris and Rosie have teamed up with HelloFresh

Of bringing some fun and games to their tables, Chris continued: "It's the dream to get them all sitting down around the table, and just making these meal times more enjoyable for the family."

Chris is a stand-up comedian and TV host, widely recognised for his hit BBC series The Chris Ramsey Show and his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

© Getty They are loved for their infectious humour and relatable personalities

Since 2019, the dad-of-two has teamed up with Rosie on their award-winning podcast, Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed., where the couple hilariously dive into the ups and downs of marriage, parenting, and life's everyday struggles.

Over the years, their award-winning podcast has spawned bestselling books, nationwide tours, and even a primetime TV show. But what's next for this unstoppable duo, who have become a true force to be reckoned with?

© Photo: BBC Chris starred in Strictly alongside Karen Hauer in 2019

"It's funny because we never expected any of this to happen," Rosie admitted. "From day one, we said we'd just take things as they come, without overplanning. As long as we're having fun, we'll keep going. The moment it stops being enjoyable, we’ll stop. And we've got some things we've filmed that will be out next year."

Chris echoed her sentiments, adding: "We don't stretch ourselves too thin - our marriage and kids come first. It's a much better position than when I started doing stand-up. When it stops being fun, or if people stop enjoying it, we'll call it quits. But touch wood, we'll keep going."