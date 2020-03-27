Liam Payne has joined forces with the Trussell Trust to provide an incredible 360,000 meals for people struggling amid the current coronavirus pandemic. Liam, who hails from Black Country in the West Midlands, has collaborated with the charity to support foodbanks across Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry, Sheffield, Nottingham and Bristol. Foodbanks are a vital way of providing meals to those in need, and Liam's incredible gesture is sure to make a huge difference to the lives of many.

Speaking about his donation, Liam said: "It’s not right that anyone in our country is unable to afford food. Food banks do incredible work to help the people most in need of support. It’s vital that we get support to those people right now, as this crisis unfolds. The Trussell Trust is working with food banks across the country to ensure emergency help is there for people who don’t have money for the basics."

Liam has joined forces with the Trussell Trust

The former One Direction star continued: "But I’m also donating because of the work they do to work towards a future where no one needs a food bank – we can’t end the conversation with getting emergency food to people – as vital as that is. When we’re out the other side of this, we need to look at why there are people in our country who don’t have enough money for food. I want to play my part in finding a solution to ensure people have enough money to buy their own food - and end the need for food banks."

Over the next 12 weeks, the foodbanks likely to benefit from the 26-year-old's gesture are expected to provide over 120,000 meals to those in crisis, and the doting dad's fund will help not just with buying food, but also with the recruiting of staff and hiring of delivery vehicles.