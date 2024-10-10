Liam Payne confuses fans with revelation about son Bear he shares with Cheryl

Liam Payne has left fans confused about his son Bear after revealing his school grades in a resurfaced video shared on social media.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, the former One Direction bandmate, who welcomed his son in 2017 with his ex-partner, Cheryl, was seen trying to guess a country's flag emblazoned onto his now girlfriend Kate Cassidy's T-shirt.

"Is that Colombia? I could be wrong, please don't quote my geography," warned the singer, looking at the flag stitched onto Kate's top.

© Marc Piasecki Liam is now dating model Kate Cassidy

"My son got an A in geography yesterday. I'll ask him," added the 31-year-old.

The post, shared on TikTok, sparked a flurry of confused fans to flock to the comments, many of whom couldn't understand how the singer's son was already getting grades whilst still being so young.

© Instagram Liam Payne's son is 7 already

"Sorry, what? How old is Bear? I thought he was like 4/5?" quizzed one fan, as another asked: "How is Bear in school? I thought he was only two?"

A third TikTok user commented: "I thought Bear was three."

The singer's son, who is kept largely out of the spotlight, turned seven this year. Despite Bear's parents no longer being together, Liam and Cheryl have spoken openly about their co-parenting and how they are raising their little boy together.

Liam declares son Bear his 'mini me'

While Liam and his former X Factor flame, Cheryl, have chosen to raise their son outside of the public spotlight, the duo do occasionally make comments about the young boy.

In a video shared on Liam's Snapchat channel earlier this year, the star spoke about his birthday presents and made a surprising revelation about Bear's appearance.

WATCH: Liam Payne admits son Bear and ex Cheryl saved his life

"I didn’t get any dad socks yet though. I’m going to speak to my son in a little bit which I’m really excited about. Bless him. He’s getting so big now," said the star.

"He’s a big boy and he looks like a mini-me. As if we needed any more me in the world," he explained with a smile on his face.

© Instagram The One Direction singer welcomed his son in 2017

The Strip That Down singer has made a welcome return to public life after he stepped away from the limelight to spend time at a wellness rehabilitation center in the US in 2022.

It came after the star made a slew of controversial comments about his former bandmates on a podcast episode with YouTuber Logan Paul.

© Instagram Cheryl and Liam have chosen to keep their son's identity private

Reflecting on his time away, Liam announced in a YouTube video that his son is "awesome" and even praised his former girlfriend Cheryl for "coming to his rescue" when he needed it, as well as former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

"There’s no point trying to be a dad when you’ve got nothing to teach and I don’t think up until this point I really had much to say to him other than just caring for him very deeply and loving him deeply, which is obviously the most important thing," he added.