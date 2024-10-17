Liam Payne's family release emotional statement following star's death: 'We are heartbroken'

Liam Payne's family have released an emotional statement following the One Direction star's tragic death on Wednesday.

Expressing their heartbreak, the singer's family said via a spokeswoman: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

© Getty Images The singer died aged 31 in Buenos Aires

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Liam died aged 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Strip That Down hitmaker is said to have been in the Argentine capital to attend the concert of his former bandmate, Nial Horan.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo The singer shot to fame after appearing on The X Factor with One Direction

His tragic death prompted an outpouring of tributes across the globe, with fans and fellow musicians writing heartfelt messages on social media.

Downing Street offered Sir Keir Starmer's condolences to Liam's family and friends. The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The Prime Minister's sincere condolences are with Liam's family and friends at this time.

"One Direction were one of the biggest bands in history and their music had a huge impact on many millions of fans around the world."

Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline © Jeff Spicer 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell.

2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.

September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.

December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction.

November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home.

August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square.

November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories.

December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.

May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May.

December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.

March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'.

October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

Elsewhere, Dermot O'Leary, who hosted The X Factor during both of Payne’s appearances, shared a photograph of the pair on stage, captioning the Instagram post: "The worst news".

"I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing," he wrote. "He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble."

© Getty Images Liam with Kate Cassidy at The Fashion Awards in 2022

Meanwhile singer Olly Murs, who also appeared on The X Factor, said he was "lost for words," describing Liam's death as "devastating".

Liam shot to stardom as one fifth of boy band One Direction comprising bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. Despite nabbing several chart-topping singles such as What Makes You Beautiful, the group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 to pursue solo projects.

Away from the spotlight, he went on to welcome a son called Bear, seven, with his ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Cheryl and Liam share one child together

Liam's family

Liam's parents are Geoff and Karen Payne. Aside from Liam, the couple also share daughters Nicola and Ruth.

© Nti Media Ltd/Shutterstock Liam Payne with father Geoff and mother Karen

After Liam welcomed his son Bear, Karen took to social media celebrating her new role as a grandmother. "Finally, I can boast that I am a grandmother!" she told her followers. "The happiest grandmother. I'm very proud of my children. Everything I've been doing lately is crying, because I'm very happy, now I have the most beautiful grandson in the world… Thanks God."