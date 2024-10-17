Liam Payne's family release emotional statement following star's death: 'We are heartbroken'

Liam Payne's family have released an emotional statement following the One Direction star's tragic death on Wednesday.
Expressing their heartbreak, the singer's family said via a spokeswoman: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.
"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."
Liam died aged 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Strip That Down hitmaker is said to have been in the Argentine capital to attend the concert of his former bandmate, Nial Horan.
His tragic death prompted an outpouring of tributes across the globe, with fans and fellow musicians writing heartfelt messages on social media.
Downing Street offered Sir Keir Starmer's condolences to Liam's family and friends. The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The Prime Minister's sincere condolences are with Liam's family and friends at this time.
"One Direction were one of the biggest bands in history and their music had a huge impact on many millions of fans around the world."
Elsewhere, Dermot O'Leary, who hosted The X Factor during both of Payne’s appearances, shared a photograph of the pair on stage, captioning the Instagram post: "The worst news".
"I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing," he wrote. "He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble."
Meanwhile singer Olly Murs, who also appeared on The X Factor, said he was "lost for words," describing Liam's death as "devastating".
Liam shot to stardom as one fifth of boy band One Direction comprising bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. Despite nabbing several chart-topping singles such as What Makes You Beautiful, the group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 to pursue solo projects.
Away from the spotlight, he went on to welcome a son called Bear, seven, with his ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.
Liam's family
Liam's parents are Geoff and Karen Payne. Aside from Liam, the couple also share daughters Nicola and Ruth.
After Liam welcomed his son Bear, Karen took to social media celebrating her new role as a grandmother. "Finally, I can boast that I am a grandmother!" she told her followers. "The happiest grandmother. I'm very proud of my children. Everything I've been doing lately is crying, because I'm very happy, now I have the most beautiful grandson in the world… Thanks God."