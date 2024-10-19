Zayn Malik postpones US tour after 'heartbreaking loss' of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

One Direction star Zayn Malik announced to fans on Saturday night that he is postponing the US leg of his tour after the "heartbreaking loss" of his former bandmate, Liam Payne.

Liam passed away on Wednesday after falling from a third-floor balcony of an Argentine hotel, in news that has shocked the world and triggered an outpouring of love for his family, his son Bear, and his One Direction pals.

Zayn posted the announcement to social media, writing, "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway to the Sky Tour."

"The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days."

"Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

The upcoming shows will mark Zayn's first-ever solo tour after releasing four studio albums since leaving the band in 2015.

© NBC The tour was set to begin on Wednesday in San Francisco

The tour's first show was scheduled for Wednesday in San Francisco, followed by a slew of US cities with shows booked for October and November.

The UK leg of his tour, which will hit Edinburgh, London, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Wolverhampton– Liam's hometown– is still going ahead as planned.

Despite Zayn and Liam's reportedly rocky relationship, he penned a touching tribute to his late friend on Instagram, expressing the deep grief Liam's loss has brought.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Zayn left One Direction in 2015

"Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives," he wrote.

"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."

The 31-year-old continued to gush about Liam's professionalism in the band, adding that they could "always rely" on the father of one to "steer the ship".

© Instagram Zayn posted a throwback image of himself with Liam

He continued: "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly."

He added that he will "cherish all the memories" they shared together and that the only way to describe how he is feeling is "beyond devastated".

"I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro."

© Stefania D'Alessandro The 31-year-old revealed that he is "beyond devastated" at the loss of his late friend

He accompanied the sweet tribute with a photo from their One Direction days, with Zayn resting his head in Liam's lap as the boys napped on the road.

Liam and Zayn's three other bandmates, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, all posted their own heartfelt tributes to their friend and a combined statement as One Direction.