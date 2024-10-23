Naomi Watts: 'I'm embracing becoming 'a menopause lady''

Last Saturday, a new generation of empowered midlife women attended the New Pause Symposium in New York City, and it was a day of enlightenment and education bringing together trailblazers in the field of perimenopause and women’s wellness.

Co-hosted by actress and menopause advocate Naomi Watts alongside Alisa Volkman, CEO of The Swell, a midlife website and community, the event addressed topics from aging to sexual wellness.

Opening the event, Naomi spoke with admirable vulnerability and engaging and relatable humor, admitting that her path through menopause had been anything but straightforward.

The New Pause symposium was held in New York City and sponsored by The Swell, an empowering midlife website and community

Finding purpose during perimenopause

"I personally have learned so much and wished I'd learned it at 36, when I was told I was going into menopause," she said. Recalling her initial reaction to the onset of early menopause, Naomi explained that she was "panicking, flailing, and feeling alone, ashamed, and clueless."

This early experience of perimenopause motivated Naomi to not only become a voice for other women, ensuring they feel supported and informed during their own perimenopause journeys, but also start her own company, Stripes Beauty.

"Starting a menopause company gave me purpose," Naomi explained. And by openly discussing menopause, she no longer feels the need to hide it. "Talking about menopause has set me free in Hollywood," she declared, reflecting on how this transparency has impacted her career and personal life.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Naomi found purpose during perimenopause which motivated her to launch her menopause brand, Stripes Beauty in 2022

Aging is a privilege

According to Naomi, the key to thriving through menopause is sharing your experiences and feelings with friends and family. "Community is what it's all about, and yes, we need to come together to get the education from these extraordinary experts," she said, addressing the amazing tribe of doctors, media personalities and experts at the event.

Encouraging the audience to embrace aging as a unique privilege, Naomi admitted that this evolving mindset has helped her embrace this chapter with grace. "I never thought that I would, as a kid, say, 'I am going to be a menopause lady!'" she joked, but added that through her work, she has found a new sense of purpose: " I feel I have found it through you."

© Arturo Holmes Naomi says that aging is a privilege and encourages women to embrace the chapter with grace

Empowerment through vulnerability

Naomi clearly demonstrated that true empowerment during this life stage can be found in life’s vulnerable moments. Choking up while speaking about the recent personal loss of her grandmother, who passed away just three weeks ago, Naomi noted how sharing personal stories, even grief, can be powerful.

"We have grief coming at us, or it's something that we've already experienced. And so to be able to look at the woman next to you, on your left, on your right, and say, 'I know you get it,' is powerful."

© Emma McIntyre Naomi hopes by opening up about her menopause and sharing her vulnerabilities, to break down the stigmas surrounding midlife

By opening up about experience and sharing her vulnerabilities, Naomi hopes to break down the stigmas surrounding midlife and encourage women to embrace this phase of life.

And her candidness and willingness to share both the pain and the joy of menopause resonated with the audience, showing that vulnerability can lead to empowerment.

"I certainly know that this year for me has brought up some really surprising and wonderful things," she added, underlining how life's unexpected turns can lead to growth."