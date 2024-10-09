Elizabeth Hurley talks celebrating milestone 60th birthday after losing 'so many people' — exclusive

Elizabeth Hurley has quite the special milestone coming up, and she is looking forward to it.

The Gossip Girl alum will be ringing in her milestone 60th trip around the sun next year, on June 10, and she says she is feeling "really good" about it.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the English actress, a longtime supporter and advocate of the cause, lit the Empire State Building pink on October 1, together with her partners of nearly 30 years, the Estée Lauder Companies and their 2024 Breast Cancer Campaign, which emphasizes Breast Care is Self-Care.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO! at the event about breast cancer awareness and prevention, her advice to women younger or older, and beyond, about her upcoming 60th birthday, she said: "I feel really good about every birthday I have," and noted that it is in part because she has "lost so many people to various cancers or other diseases or even accidents."

"Every birthday I have feels special," she maintained, and added: "So I kind of encourage them and bring them on."

And though it is still a few months out, she shared: "I'll just spend it with my family, because I've really realized that that's what I most want to do in life. I want to be with my family."

© Getty Elizabeth marked Breast Cancer Awareness month by lighting the Empire State Building pink

In honor of the milestone, we also wondered what advice Elizabeth, looking back, might have for her younger self.

"I think keep the faith," she said, adding: "You know, I've always been reasonably self confident, but like everybody, I have moments where you waver and you lose confidence in yourself."

© HELLO! She hosted the event with the Estée Lauder Companies

Still, she maintained: "We don't achieve anything at those times. You have to know and have some self belief. And if we're good people, know that our beliefs are right."

© Getty The actress has supported the Estée Lauder Company's Breast Cancer Research Foundation for almost three decades

Moreover, speaking of confidence, she shared an important reminder: "I think it's really important that women recognize how important they are within their family structure, within their workplace and to themselves too."

© Dave Benett She has always had the support of her son Damian too

A crucial part of remaining confident, she said: "It really is doing what women can do to understand how important they are, because every single woman's role on this earth is vital and important."

Though she acknowledged that "sometimes women can feel a bit diminished," she emphasized: "They really need to find their strength in numbers, to really appreciate their girlfriends, their female family members, and really feel a sense of solidarity, because it's out there, and they need to plug into that."