Menopause has given me freedom: 18 women on finding the positives

Perimenopause and menopause get a bad rep. From the unpleasant symptoms to feeling like your best years are behind you, we've all heard about the negatives that come with this life stage, but what about the amazing, positive benefits that come with your new era?

Katie Brindle, a Chinese medicine expert and powerhouse woman tells HELLO!: "Chinese wisdom says the transition into menopause is not a time of loss, of fading looks and failing body, as we might commonly believe in the West. Rather, it is a wonderful time of renewal and growth – mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually.

"This is a time for women to step into their new world; a world that they can create themselves, finding an outlet for expression, renewed passion, hope and, ultimately, legacy."

Aoife Matthews, founder of supplement brand Sisterly agrees, adding: "Not enough is said about the positives of menopause, I think it's important to highlight them."

In honour of World Menopause Day, we decided to do just that. Read on for 17 inspirational women sharing the most positive thing they've found about peri and menopause.

Aoife Matthews, 48: Newfound confidence "Despite an initial wobble, as I progressed through perimenopause, I actually found I became more confident and have more of a 'I don't give a bleep' attitude. There's an inner confidence and freedom when you come out the other side and an increased awareness of what's important to me and how I need to look after myself. Not enough is said about the positives of menopause, I think it's important to highlight them."



Katie Brindle, 54: Making a difference to other women "It's easy for me to name the most positive thing I've discovered in menopause, which is finding more time to focus on my life's work: Chinese Medicine – my passion and my purpose. "Through that, I have discovered that I can make a difference – a real difference. Not only creating a successful business from nothing; designing tools that have helped thousands upon thousands of people of all ages to manage their health, or highlighting the extraordinary benefits of Qigong, but also inspiring other women to begin creating their own new worlds during their menopausal years – their Second Spring. "Whatever their chosen new path, I have been uplifted, humbled and profoundly moved that the life-affirming and, indeed, life-enhancing subject that I am so deeply committed to has enabled me to share my knowledge with others, who in turn will share with their own communities. And so it goes… owning our health through the power and insights of Chinese Medicine. That has been the most positive aspect of my own menopause!"



Emma Bardwell, 49: Getting on top of my health "The most positive thing to come out of perimenopause for me is feeling strong and on top of my health. Entering this life stage made me double down on working out any nutrient deficiencies, eating and exercising to build muscle mass, as well as prioritising sleep. "I had terrible palpitations a few years ago which were actually due to low iron. I now keep my levels topped up with Active Iron Advance and regularly get blood work done, something I recommend to all my clients."

Ateh Jewel, 45: A new approach to wellness "Now I'm in my mid-40s and perimenopausal, I want to give my skin, body and spirit lots of love and support during this next exciting chapter of my life. "Each morning I'm loving sprinkling on Peachie's Hazelnut, Cacoa, Cherry and Crunchy Seeds onto Greek yogurt for breakfast. "As well as being delicious, Peachie is packed full of vitamin D, magnesium, B12, vitamin C and biotin to help support you through menopause."



© Jessica Sommerville Photography Rebecca Eldson, 41: Looking after myself "One of the most positive discoveries I've made about perimenopause is the way it encourages women to become more proactive about their skin and overall well-being. It's a time to embrace self-care with renewed focus, making choices that not only support skin health but also mental and physical wellness. Many women take this phase as an opportunity to tune into their bodies more intentionally, redefine beauty and find confidence in their evolving skin. This holistic approach can be truly empowering."



© Instagram Dr. Phillippa Kay, 44: The realisation everything will be okay "As a woman who went through premature menopause due to cancer treatment, I would say that the most positive thing I have found is the understanding that, even if you need help and treatment, it genuinely will be okay. "The same is true from my experience as a doctor and more - women aren't broken in menopause, it isn't over, and for many. Freedom from the tyranny of painful periods or debilitating PMS is life-changing! Get informed, get empowered and if you need help and support, ask for it."

Anna Miller: A sense of empowerment "One of the most positive things I've discovered about perimenopause is the sense of empowerment and self-acceptance it brings. It's given me the opportunity to reflect on what truly matters - my health, my happiness, my relationships and my purpose. "I've learned to prioritise my well-being, embrace who I am at this stage of life, and feel more confident and liberated in my own skin. It's not just a time of change; it's a time of personal growth and self-discovery. This is why I love offering our Harmonising Change programme in the clinic. The package allows you to navigate the transition of menopause and perimenopause to empower you to embrace this new phase of life with confidence and serenity, something that I feel is so important."

Debbie Wosskow OBE, 50: Menopause made me readdress my work-life balance "My perimenopause journey made me re-set, readdress my work-life balance and start new business, The Better Menopause. "I was recovering from burn-out related illnesses - which saw me hospitalised and on strong antibiotics for eight weeks - when I discovered I was perimenopausal. Not the best timing! "During my recovery, I spent time readdressing my hectic life and set about researching this new chapter of my life. "As an entrepreneur (having founded both AllBright and LoveHomeSwap) for over two decades, pausing does not come easily! But during that break, I came up with my business, The Better Menopause, an online hub where women can seek expert advice and find science-backed solutions for the many symptoms menopausal women face. "Being the executive chair means I am very hands-on, but it also allows me to work more flexibly, spend quality time with my family, as well as help grow other brands and female-focused businesses."

Shirley Ballas, 64: I quit people pleasing "I don't care what people think about me anymore. I like to do my own thing now, I won't be told what to do and I'm no longer people pleasing. "Life is so short and it moves so fast, you have to do what you want to do and what makes you comfortable. "I've learned the value of me-time, and while I still struggle to carve out time for myself with my work schedule, I implore other women not to put anything off. If you think you want to do something, do it!"

Ruby Hammer, 62: You get a second wind "Everything is clearer and with that clarity, you might get a second wind, whether it's leaving your job, splitting with a partner or taking on new challenges. You realise that life is too short and you do a life declutter, making space for only good things."





© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Gabby Logan, 51: Freedom and confidence "I've managed to completely erase any memory of my periods, and I'm so grateful I no longer have something that sucks my energy each month. "I feel a sense of confidence that I was faking in my thirties. I know myself so much better, I'm not scared to say no to things that don't work for me or aren't the best use of my time. I'm confident about those decisions and there's a of freedom that comes with this knowledge."

Simone Thomas, 43: Embracing change "The most positive thing I've found in menopause is the power to embrace change and own who I am. It's like one day, a switch flips and you start looking at your life through a different lens. "Turning 40, I realised I wasn't happy – I had been diagnosed with perimenopause due to endometriosis, and my life wasn't where I wanted it to be. But that was also the moment I found my strength. I walked away from a relationship where I felt like a chess piece, packed up my boys, and moved to Harrogate to rebuild our lives. "I feel like I've grown up for the first time in a long time, and there's no looking back. Menopause gave me the clarity to evaluate what was working and what wasn't, and that clarity gave me the courage to change. It's a time in life when we, as women, can start putting ourselves first, making choices that align with who we truly are, and no longer apologizing for the changes our bodies are going through. "Here's the thing – menopause makes you more complex, more interesting, and it gives you this incredible depth of character, more valuable, richer, and beautifully complex. So, instead of resisting the changes, I've learned to embrace them. Life is too short to waste time in places that don't serve you, and the beauty of menopause is that it opens your eyes to this truth. Menopause may be a wild ride, but I'm here for it, and I've never felt more alive."



© Rosie Nixon Rosie Nixon, 49: We're all in this together "The most positive thing I have found about menopause is that we are all in this together - a problem shared amongst friends can be the key to getting the support you need. "It is heartening that we live in a time when women in the public eye are openly discussing their perimenopause symptoms - sharing struggles as well as success stories - because this opens up the conversation for all of us. "There is no shame in asking for help. There is no 'one size fits all' solution, but help is out there. Please remember you are not alone."



© Daniel Lynch Michelle Feeney, 53: The power of my body "The power of the female body is the most positive thing I have found in menopause. We need to learn how to harness that power and support our health through the cycles of life that women experience. "The best approach is to educate girls from puberty onwards about how important their bodies are and to learn to approach each chapter with knowledge, seeking help whenever needed. Let's raise our girls to advocate for their own health and our boys to understand the challenges girls face."

© jennymoloney.com Tamsen Fadal, 43: New self-awareness "For me, menopause has been a season that brought a new sense of self-awareness and confidence. "It can be a time to focus on yourself, pursue new interests, and be present in personal relationships. I think these have become my 'bolden' years and I love everything about them."



Dr. Cliona O'Connell, 49: Putting myself first "Like with everything it’s easy to focus on the negatives when it comes to menopause. The night sweats, the anxiety, the headaches and mood swings... it's a lot. But lots of the people I see take positives from this time in their lives too. "There are the practical and obvious things such as not having to worry about periods for the first time in years or being able to have sex without worrying about pregnancy. "On an emotional level, a lot of my patients say they find a level of acceptance through menopause and get to a point of being happy with themselves and who they are. For many, it's the first time in years that they look at their lifestyle and develop better habits that live with them long after menopause. "We start to put ourselves first and look after our own needs. There’s a sense of personal growth that can come with all of this. Oh…also much cheaper heating bills through winter!"

Leila Martyn, 46: A reminder to slow down "Perimenopause brings its own set of challenges, and for me, navigating the constant fatigue, overwhelm, and low-level anxiety has been particularly tough, especially while juggling young children and running a business. "However, it has also served as a powerful reminder to slow down and embrace self-care. With this phase of life comes a certain wisdom—along with the liberating feeling of caring less about what others think."



© (C)2023 DAN KENNEDY Trinny Woodall, 60: freedom from periods "Let's get down to the details. Not bleeding once a month! Not having to use Tampax!"

