John Mayer pays tribute as founding Grateful Dead member dies age 84

Phil Lesh, a founding member of the Grateful Dead has died at the age of 84, his family have confirmed.

"Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by his family and full of love," the statement shared on social media read.

"Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time."

The bassist was a member of the rock band alongside Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzman and Ron "Pigpen" McKernan. Formed in 1965 near San Francisco, CA, they were known for an eclectic mix of rock, blues and jazz, but became known for their improvisation during live performanes.

In 1996 he revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and he underwent a liver transplant in 1998 after a hepatitis infection.

Best known for the song"Unbroken Chain", which he wrote for the band about their connection with fans, he also sang on the track "Box Of Rain", which he wrote while his father was dying.

The Grateful Dead disbanded after lead singer Jerry Garcia died in 1995 at a drug rehabilitation clinic, aged 53.

Other members to have died include Brent Mydland in 1990 of a drug overdose, McKernan of liver disease in 1973 and Keith Godchaux in a 1980 car crash after he left the group.

The current permutation of the Grateful Dead, featuring two surviving members, Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, has been performing as Dead & Company, most notably with a 60-date run at Las Vegas' sphere earlier in 2024 alongside John Mayer.

The family of Jerry also confirmed the news of Phil's death, writing a moving tribute which read, in part, that "his life’s work is a beacon for all of humanity and will continue to guide countless generations of musicians into the backbone of the beat".

"There are no words to fully express the impact he made with his music and his incredible mind. We are eternally grateful and hope everyone joins us in wishing him a wondrous and peaceful voyage to the great beyond," it continued, concluding: "PS say hi to Jerry."

John Mayer also shared the tribute.

His death comes two days after music foundation MusiCares announced it would honor Phil along with other former members such as Bill, Mickey and Bob as its 2025 Persons of the Year for their charity and campaign work. Bill had confirmed that Phil, Bob and Mickey would all attend the 2025 ceremony, where they had planned to celebrate their 60th anniversary, and pay tribute to Jerry.