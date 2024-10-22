Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Seal marks end of era as loyal fans show their support
The Kiss from a Rose hitmaker shares four children with ex-wife Heidi Klum

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Seal has been having the time of his life over the past few weeks as he's been on tour in Europe, traveling around Turkey, Czechia, Poland and Switzerland. 

But over the weekend, the Kiss from a Rose hitmaker marked the end of his latest work chapter as he concluded his last show - for now - in Basel. 

The singer took to Instagram to honor the bittersweet moment, sharing a number of photos from the night, alongside the caption: "It's been an incredible tour!" 

Fans were quick to show their support, with one commenting: "Sending love Seal," while another wrote: "Sending love and happiness." A third added: "Please do it again!" 

While the singer was no doubt sad to close the curtains on the European leg of his tour, he will be happy to spend some quality time with his family back in the US. 

The star is a doting dad to four children, who he shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum. The couple co-parent Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou. 

Oldest daughter Leni flew the nest in 2022 to attend prestigious college Parsons in New York City, and her proud dad opened up about the teenage model during an interview with E! News in 2023. 

singer seal 2018© Getty Images
Seal has been on tour all over Europe

He said: "She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is." 

Seal talking on stage © JB Lacroix
Seal has a legion of fans around the world

On co-parenting with Heidi, he added: "I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have—between her mother and myself—that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful." 

Seal and Heidi split in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2014. The hitmaker had previously spoken about co-parenting with the German model in a less positive light. 

Seal with his four children and girlfriend Laura Strayer © Monica Schipper
Seal with his four children and girlfriend Laura Strayer

He told US Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces." 

Heidi Klum and husband musician Seal pose at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party held at the Kodak Theatre, Grand Ballroom on November 15, 2007 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Seal shares his children with ex-wife Heidi Klum

Seal - who adopted Leni when she was a baby - has a close bond with all his children. He was recently pictured at his son Henry's high school graduation, and looked very proud as he posed with his family. 

