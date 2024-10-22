Seal marks end of era as loyal fans show their support

Seal has been having the time of his life over the past few weeks as he's been on tour in Europe, traveling around Turkey, Czechia, Poland and Switzerland.

But over the weekend, the Kiss from a Rose hitmaker marked the end of his latest work chapter as he concluded his last show - for now - in Basel.

The singer took to Instagram to honor the bittersweet moment, sharing a number of photos from the night, alongside the caption: "It's been an incredible tour!"

Fans were quick to show their support, with one commenting: "Sending love Seal," while another wrote: "Sending love and happiness." A third added: "Please do it again!"

While the singer was no doubt sad to close the curtains on the European leg of his tour, he will be happy to spend some quality time with his family back in the US.

The star is a doting dad to four children, who he shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum. The couple co-parent Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou.

Oldest daughter Leni flew the nest in 2022 to attend prestigious college Parsons in New York City, and her proud dad opened up about the teenage model during an interview with E! News in 2023.

He said: "She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is."

On co-parenting with Heidi, he added: "I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have—between her mother and myself—that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful."

Seal and Heidi split in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2014. The hitmaker had previously spoken about co-parenting with the German model in a less positive light.

He told US Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

Seal - who adopted Leni when she was a baby - has a close bond with all his children. He was recently pictured at his son Henry's high school graduation, and looked very proud as he posed with his family.