Slash's step-daughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's heartbreaking cause of death revealed

Slash's step-daughter Lucy-Bleu Knight died from "hydrogen sulphide toxicity," the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed.

The Center for Disease Control reports that hydrogen sulphide is a "respiratory tract irritant" and "inhalation of high concentrations of hydrogen sulfide can produce extremely rapid unconsciousness and death".

Lucy-Bleu died by suicide on July 19, and the Guns N' Roses guitarist, whose real name is Saul Hudson, paid tribute to the young girl whose mom was his longtime girlfriend Meegan Hodges.

"My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are. The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally," he wrote.

© Instagram Slash's late stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight

"Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024," a family statement read.

It went on to describe Lucy-Bleu as "an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul".

© Getty/Instagram Slash was close to his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu

Lucy-Bleu's Instagram account posted what appeared to be a scheduled post the day after her death. Alongside a selfie of Lucy-Bleu, it read: "Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry.

"Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace."

Her mom has continued to post comments, including one that read: "Today was really hard. I believe you are at peace. I'm just selfish because I really wish you were here with me. I just want to hold you and tell you how much I love you. I was talking to you all day. Did you hear me? Come see me in my dreams. I love you."

Slash and Lucy-Bleu's mom Meegan rekindled their romance in 2015, 26 years after they first met.

From 1992 to 1997, he was married to model-actress Renée Suran, and later in 2001, he married Perla Ferrar, with whom he shares sons London and Cash. The former couple initially filed for divorce in 2010, though later reconciled, before filing again in late 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

