Heidi Klum's unexpected reunion with Leni's biological father amid exciting announcement

Heidi Klum is a doting mom to her four children, Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou, who she shares with ex-husband Seal. Famously, the "Kiss From A Rose" singer adopted the supermodel's eldest child after she split with the biological father, Flavio Briatore.

While Heidi's relationship with the Italian businessman has been publicly rocky, it seems there's no hard feelings between the pair as they recently reunited for an unexpected partnership.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share her exciting announcement: "I am excited to announce that I partnered with @briatoreflavio and Team with @crazypizza.nyc," she wrote, adding: "We hope to see you there sooooon."

Indeed, Heidi was partnering with the restaurateur for a collaboration at the grand opening of Crazy Pizza NYC in Manhattan's SoHo area. Flavio's company, Majestas, is behind the pizzeria chain, with branches in Monte Carlo, London, and Saint Tropez.

She brought the whole family along for the occasion, including her daughter Leni, who wore a black long-sleeve top and hotpants. Heidi's current partner, Tom Kaulitz, was also in attendance alongside her rarely-seen kids Johan and Lou.

Heidi's reunion with her ex comes as they famously split after she announced she was pregnant with his child in 2004. The former Victoria's Secret angel started dating Seal not long after, and he would go on to adopt Leni and she would take on his surname, Olumi.

Seal said at the time: "It doesn't make [Leni] any more or less my daughter. She always has been."

"All it means is that both Heidi and I wanted her to have the same last name as the rest of us…It was about Leni. I don’t want her to feel different because I know what that's like, being a kind of stepson. And I don't want that dynamic for my little girl."

He added that Flavio was "a gentleman about the whole thing," adding he had a "tremendous amount of respect for him."

As if that weren't proof enough that there is no bad blood between the pair, Heidi was spotted with the businessman earlier this year while attending the Monaco Grand Prix. Flavio, who is 23 years Heidi's senior, appeared to be in good spirits as he spoke to his ex.

Leni also appears to have rebuilt her relationship with her biological father, as she appeared at the restaurant's grand opening and has been spotted spending time with him. This comes after years of estrangement, with the former F1 Renault manager saying in 2012:

"It's hard to miss a baby that you never see. But I know that Leni is not an abandoned child. Leni is part of Seal's family."