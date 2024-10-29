Heidi Klum's daughter Leni is almost identical to her model mum with transformed ice-blonde hair

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, was the image of her model mum when she shared a stunning photo of herself sporting vibrant, ice-blonde locks.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 20-year-old model posed alongside her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky, who also donned a dramatic hairdo and wore a black wig. Leni paired her platinum hairpiece with an ultra-waist-cinching corset and fishnet tights.

© Instagram Leni and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky looked channeled their inner Pam and Tommy

Confirming the inspiration behind her Halloween transformation, Leni wrote: "Our version of Tommy and Pamela."

On Aris's knuckles, he had temporary tattoos that spelt out his adoring girlfriend's name, Leni Klum. Meanwhile, Leni sported a quintessentially '90s arm tattoo, perfectly displayed as she touched Aris's chest.

© Instagram Leni added a waist-cinching corset and fishnet tights

As for her makeup, Leni added dramatic black eyeliner in her waterline for an extra '90s je ne sais quoi but kept the rest of her makeup natural, opting for a slick of nude pink lipstick, subtle touches of peach blusher, and copious highlighter.

While Leni confirmed Pamela Anderson was her inspiration for the sultry ensemble, fans of the model in the comments couldn’t believe how much she resembled her mum, Heidi. "With that hair, she does look like Heidi," one fan commented alongside a red heart emoji. A second added: "Looks like Heidi with that hair."

It's no surprise that Leni is already getting into the Halloween spirit, as her mum, Heidi, is known as the queen of the holiday and not only hosts an annual party but always goes all out with her costumes.

Some of her most iconic looks include last year's Cirque du Soleil-esque peacock costume, Princess Fiona from Shrek, Jessica Rabbit, and Lady Godiva — and yes, she even brought the horse!

Of her obsession with Halloween, the model previously told PEOPLE, "I don’t want to ever let any of my Halloween fans down. I always really try to come up with something that is unique and different and either surprises people or shocks people."

Keep scrolling to take a look at all of Heidi's best Halloween costumes...

1/ 4 © Noam Galai Last year, Heidi transformed into a peacock.

2/ 4 © Photo: Getty Images In 2015 it was Jessica Rabbit on the agenda.

3/ 4 © Taylor Hill Heidi chose Princess Fiona from Shrek in 2018