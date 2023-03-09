Heidi Klum's children: Everything you need to know The supermodel is married to Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is best-known for her flawless style and seriously impressive modelling career. Away from the spotlight, the star relishes spending quality family time with her four teenage children and her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The German supermodel shares her brood with her ex-husband, Seal. Together, they co-parent daughter Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

WATCH: Seal opens up about ex-wife Heidi Klum and daughter Leni in rare interview

Loading the player...

Although Heidi is incredibly private about her rarely-seen kids, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at all her children, from their birth stories to their ambitious career routes.

Heidi with her husband Tom

Leni

Heidi welcomed oldest Leni on May 4, 2004, in New York City. Heidi shares Leni with former F1 team owner, Flavio Briatore. The former couple started dating in early 2003 before separating in December that year.

Heidi began dating Seal whilst she was pregnant with Leni, with the hitmaker later adopting Leni and raising her as his own.

The model is known for her outrageous Halloween outfits

MORE: Heidi Klum shares intimate post with husband Tom Kaulitz for special occasion

DISCOVER: Heidi Klum's mom is the spitting image of granddaughter Leni in beautiful photo

While Heidi and Seal are no longer together, the duo continue to co-parent daughter Leni alongside Henry, Johan and Lou.

Much like her mother, Leni is currently making waves in the fashion industry. Following in her mother's famous footsteps, the teen's big break occurred in 2016 when she graced the front cover of Vogue Germany.

Despite facing criticism for being labelled a 'nepo baby,' Heidi has staunchly defended her daughter's modelling aspirations. Speaking to People magazine, the 49-year-old beauty said: "The only one so far who wants to step in my footsteps is my oldest daughter, Leni. [But] I've never pushed [my kids] to do anything."

Leni is a budding model

On the subject of carving out her own career, Leni also told People: "I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom."

"But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."

The starlet's modelling journey hasn't been without its highs and lows, however. Leni has previously spoken about how she battled with her appearance and suffered from bouts of low self-esteem after experiencing acne.

The aspiring model at a Dior event

"I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you're not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look," she recently told People.

Aside from furthering her modelling career, Leni is busy studying in New York City. She graduated from Pacifica Christian High School in Santa Monica in June 2021.

MORE: Heidi Klum's daughter Leni has heartwarming reunion with dad Seal at US Open

READ: Heidi Klum reveals sadness as daughter Leni prepares for huge change

Henry

Heidi shares her teenage son Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel with her ex-husband Seal. Shortly after welcoming her bundle of joy, the model told People magazine: "Everyone who sees him says, 'Oh my god, he looks just like Seal.'

"And I'm like, 'He has nothing of me? C'mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere.' And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father.'"

The teen is on the cusp of celebrating his milestone 18th birthday this year – and wow is he starting to look so grown up!

Heidi shared a rare snap

On his last birthday, the AGT judge shared a close-up of Henry sporting braces and smiling as she hugged him on his big day, but she soon removed it from social media.

Judging from other rare pictures she's added to Instagram though, it appears he's got his dad's genes and is the spitting image of his famous father, standing tall and with a muscular frame.

Seal and Heidi tied the knot in 2005

Whilst not much is known about the youngster's passions and career goals, Henry has a keen interest in fashion. In an interview with Good Housekeeping, doting mom Heidi shared: "He lives in his own world… We went to dinner all dressed properly [and Henry wore dinosaur slippers]. You can barely walk in those things, but for him, it's not weird at all."

Johan

Heidi and Seal welcomed Johan, 16, on November 22, 2006. The former couple announced their happy baby news in a sweet post shared to Heidi's website. "He is healthy, beautiful and looks just like his mother," the musician penned. He continued: "To our children, a brother/ To our parents, a grandson/ To my wife and I, a son/ To our family, a blessing."

SEE: Heidi Klum enjoys beach day with all 4 children

Back in November, the doting parents paid tribute to their son on his sweet 16th birthday. Alongside a joyful picture of the youngster pulling a funny face, Heidi penned: "Sweet 16 Today JOHAN. I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUCH."

Heidi shared a sweet throwback picture

Although Heidi has adored watching her children grow up, the journey hasn't been easy. Opening up about the process, Heidi recently revealed how "hard" it's been.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard," she said. "Then they move across the country, and that's harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Lou

Lou is Heidi and Seal's youngest. She was born on October 9, 2009 in Los Angeles. In an emotional statement announcing their child's birth, Seal said: "It's difficult to imagine loving another child as much as you love your existing children.

The model with little Lou

"Anyone who has a family will tell you this. Where will one find that extra love? If you love your existing children with all of your heart, how then can one possibly find more heart with which to love another?"

READ: How Heidi Klum's ex-husband Seal goes out of his way to protect their children

WOW: Heidi Klum's $9.8million family mansion has a never-ending garden

He continued, "On Friday, Oct. 9, 2009, at 7:46 p.m., the answer to this question came in the form of our fourth child and second daughter. Lou Sulola Samuel was born, and from the moment she looked into both of our eyes, it was endless love at first sight."

A rare family photo

The 13-year-old is an avid dancer! Back in 2020, Heidi delighted fans with an ultra-rare video of Leni and Lou dancing along to ABBA's Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! And in 2021, the German supermodel shared a video of Lou performing a lively hip hop routine alongside famous choreographer Miguel Zárate.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.