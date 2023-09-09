Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, 19, pictured with biological father Flavio Briatore in rare family photo

Heidi and former Formula One boss Flavio amicably agreed Leni would be adopted by Seal when she was five years old

Leni Klum has been pictured with her biological father Flavio Briatore and half-brother Nathan Falco, 13, in a rare family photo.

Heidi Klum's model daughter, 19, was seen posing on a yacht in an Instagram photo taken during her August trip to Italy, proving that she has reconnected with the Formula One boss, 73. Leni was adopted by Heidi's now ex Seal when she was just five years old after coming to a mutual agreement, and when quizzed about his biological daughter in 2016, Flavio famously said, "it's hard to miss a baby you never see".

But now, in unearthed photographs shared on his Instagram account – liked by Heidi herself – Flavio is seen spending quality time with Leni in his home country.

Another sweet image sees the model and her half-brother Nathan, Flavio's son from his marriage to actress Elisabetta Gregoraci, enjoying a picnic with their father.

It appears Heidi, who is happily married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, was also present on the trip as she spent much of the summer sharing envy-inducing bikini photos from her Italian vacation.

Leni, now a successful model, grew up in LA while Flavio was based in London. TMZ first reported in 2018 that Leni and Flavio had reconnected with the help of her parents, but the pair hadn't been pictured together until now.

© Instagram Heidi and her husband Tom Kaulitz were also on the family trip to Italy

What happened between Heidi Klum and her ex Flavio Briatore?

Heidi and Formula One boss Flavio began dating in March 2003, however, they split shortly after she announced her pregnancy in December of that year.

By the time Heidi welcomed her firstborn Leni in May 2004, she was loved up with musician Seal. The Kiss From a Rose singer went on to officially adopt Leni when she was five years old and her name was legally changed to Helene Samuel.

Seal adopted Leni when she was five. The singer and AGT star also share children Henry, now 16, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12

Heidi and Seal went on to have children Henry, 16, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12, and the pair have remained very close friends since their amicable split in April 2012.

In a rare interview about Leni in 2016, Flavio told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera that he had "calmly" reached the decision with Heidi and Seal at the time.

© Getty Heidi's 19-year-old daughter Leni is following in her footsteps

"The three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense that he adopt her, because a child needs to grow up in a family," he said, adding that they all had an "amazing" relationship.

He also made clear that he had tried to stay in touch with Leni, despite the "unbridgeable" distance, revealing they used to speak on the phone daily.

© Gregg DeGuire In 2016, Flavio said of Seal adopting Leni: "It's hard to miss a baby that you never see. But I know that Leni is not an abandoned child. Leni is part of Seal's family and Nathan is part of mine."

"Leni was born when Heidi and I had already spilt. Heidi was living in Los Angeles and I was in London, the distance between us was unbridgeable," he said.

"We used to speak on the phone two hours a day, but it wasn't enough. She needed to stay with her mum."

He added: "It's hard to miss a baby that you never see. But I know that Leni is not an abandoned child. Leni is part of Seal's family and Nathan is part of mine."

