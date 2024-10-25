Blue Ivy's big moment as mom Beyoncé joins Kamala Harris in Houston

Beyoncé is set to perform at the Houston Democrat rally on Friday night in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, as the November 5 election date looms closer.

The iconic performer is slated to appear at the event in her Texas hometown after months of conjecture over whether she would perform for the presidential hopeful, and fans have speculated that she may bring her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, to the rally.

The Vice President has used Beyoncé's "Freedom" track from her groundbreaking 2016 album Lemonade since the beginning of her campaign as a walk-on song, effectively endorsing Harris in her race to the White House.

Rumors swirled that the 32-time Grammy winner would appear at the Democratic National Convention in late August; however, this turned out to be false.

Now, the Washington Post has confirmed that Beyoncé will appear on Friday night alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, and country legend Willie Nelson, whom the mother of three collaborated with on her most recent album, Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé is no stranger to political endorsements; she backed former president Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020, and supported Texas Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke in 2018.

© Dimitrios Kambouris The iconic singer will join Harris at the Houston rally

She also performed the national anthem at Obama's 2008 inauguration and sang at an Ohio rally for Hillary Clinton just days before the fateful election day.

"I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman leading the country. That's why I'm with her," she told the crowd at the rally, referring to Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé shares Blue with her husband of 16 years, rapper and music mogul Jay-Z. The couple also welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.

Fans speculate that Blue Ivy may join her mother on Friday night

The 12-year-old is following in her parent's footsteps and is a talented performer herself; she travelled the world with Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour, dancing to the song "My Power" alongside her mom.

The proud mother took to Instagram after her first performance in Paris, writing, "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

The teen endured online hate for her initial performances, spurring her to work even harder and perfect the complex routine.

© Kevin Mazur Blue joined Beyoncé on her Renaissance World Tour

Perhaps fans will see the mother-daughter duo take the stage together on Friday night as Beyoncé performs at the Houston rally.

Despite Texas being a notoriously safe Republican seat, the Vice President is bringing her fervour down south and focusing on reproductive rights as one of her key campaign promises.

© Joe Raedle Harris used Beyoncé's "Freedom" as her walk-out song during her rallies

According to campaign officials, Harris is diverting her attention from the battleground states and holding a Texas rally to reach more voters.

"Obviously, the most important decision a presidential campaign makes is where their principal is spending time," senior Harris advisor David Plouffe said. "So the fact that we're going to Texas means we really believe that will help us in those seven battleground states."