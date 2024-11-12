Celebrities known for their kindness who are sadly no longer with us

While we celebrate the most generous people this World Kindness Day, it's also important to remember those who were well-known for their generosity but are sadly no longer with us.

From the most widely-recognised kind celebrities like Robin Williams, to stars who were quietly kind, or those whose goodwill to others was appreciated outside of their lifespan.

Read on to find out which celebrity performed stand-up comedy for a friend who was feeling down, and the star who secretly gave over a million dollars to charity in their lifetime.

Robin Williams

The Mrs Doubtfire actor left behind a legacy of altruism following his tragic death aged 63, especially for this quote, which is repeatedly shared on social media and attributed to the star: "Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about, be kind."

As well as donating to many charities throughout his lifetime, Robin was well-known for helping out strangers and making people laugh to cheer them up.

© Getty Robin Williams did his best to make people laugh

He also testified in Congress, becoming part of an act that was passed to provide mental health services for homeless people. In his speech, he said: "You can't keep picking people up, you have to stop them from falling. That's what I hope."

© Mark Sullivan Robin reads to children in 2008 for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation

Alongside being kind to people and fans he met out and about, Robin was also considerate of his celebrity friends.

When Steven Spielberg was filming Schindler's List — which was a very emotional experience for the director — Robin supported his friend in the most brilliant way. "Robin knew what I was going through, and once a week, Robin would call me on schedule and he would do 15 minutes of stand-up on the phone. I would laugh hysterically, because I had to release so much," the Oscar-winning filmmaker explained.

© Getty Images Robin and Steve worked together on Hook

Grace Kelly

The fairytale Princess of Monaco experienced privilege as both an actress and later as a royal, but she did everything she could to pay it forward.

In 1963, she founded the World Association of Children's Friends, an organisation dedicated to the development and education of children across the world. The Princess Grace Foundation supports up-and-coming artists, and she also worked locally to keep Monaco's cultural scene thriving.

© Bettmann Grace used her position for good

She said: "I would like to be remembered as someone who accomplished useful deeds, and who was a kind and loving person."

Heath Ledger

The Australian actor — who died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs aged just 28 — is remembered by friends in the acting community for his incredible generosity, which went as far as opening up his home for struggling actors to stay in.

© Getty Heath was known for his kindness towards others

Rose Bryne, who starred opposite Heath as his love interest in the film Two Hands, was among them. "He always had multiple people staying at his house, like me. There was an open-door policy, he always helped, and he would always pay for everything," she told Sunrise.

Andrew Garfield was touched by The Dark Knight star’s generosity — as he recounted during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. He said: "I remember the first day I met him he was wearing these amazing Ray-Ban sunglasses and I said, 'Hey, cool sunglasses,' and he was like, 'Oh yeah?'

© Getty Andrew starred alongside Heath in his last film, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

"And the next day they were in my dressing room. He just left them for me. He was just a very generous, beautiful creative spirit."

The pair worked together on the 2009 movie The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, which ultimately turned out to be Heath’s final onscreen appearance before his untimely death.

Patrick Swayze

Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze died aged 57 of pancreatic cancer, but he left behind a legacy of the acts he did for others.

© Paul Natkin Patrick was kind to fellow actors on set

Jake Gyllenhaal penned a tribute to Patrick via Instagram, noting his compassion for younger actors at the beginning of their careers. He wrote: "I'll never forget his kindness to me when I was starting out — he didn't have to take the time, but he always did."

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon exclusively told HELLO! about her positive experience with the actor.

She said: "The kindest celebrity I've ever met was Patrick Swayze. I worked with him on a movie in Austria, and he was without a doubt the most gracious, most polite, most kind man that I've met, apart from my husband.

© Getty Martine and Patrick became friends after starring in a film together

"He just had this essence about him, that you couldn't help but love him, he was so lovable. He was so great to everybody, let everybody go before him, to the location truck, to the food, and we became really good friends."

Alan Rickman

While the late Harry Potter actor is best remembered for his chilly portrayal of Hogwarts professor Severus Snape, fans recall his patience, generosity and tenderness, taking time to sign autographs in the cold, writing three-page responses to fan letters and a letter of recommendation for a budding actor.

In a tribute to Alan in Entertainment Weekly, Kate Winslet revealed the quiet generosity the actor became known for amongst his friends. "He was always a great big softy. If there was one word I could use to really describe Al, it would be kind. He was so kind.

© Getty Alan would buy dinner for his friends when out

"At Al's memorial, Juliet Stevenson told the story of how whenever Al would go out to supper and anyone else would try and pay, he would somehow have phoned ahead or slipped his credit card ahead of the meal so no one even got a look at the cheque.

"He'd just say, ''I've got two words for you: Harry Potter.' And he became known for doing that."

Carrie Fisher

Carrie's passionate advocacy for openness about mental health and her own struggles with bipolar disorder helped to destigmatise the condition for fellow sufferers all around the world.

© Getty Carrie's openness about her own mental health struggles helped other people

A fan who attended dozens of events where Carrie was in attendance noted how the Star Wars actress often stayed later to speak to members of the public, especially those who were also bipolar.

Prince

The Purple Rain singer donated millions of dollars to causes over his lifetime, both through his charity Love 4 One Another and privately. Many of the beneficiaries of his generosity were not allowed to acknowledge his donations while he was alive. This was suspected to be connected to his faith as a Jehovah's Witness.

© Getty Prince quietly helped lots of charities during his lifetime

Matthew Perry

The late Friends actor tragically died in October 2023 of an overdose. During his life, he dedicated himself to helping others who also suffer from addiction to alcohol or drugs.

His family are continuing his legacy through the Matthew Perry Foundation.

© Getty Matthew was involved in lots of charity work during his lifetime

As well as his charitable work, fellow actors remember him for his kindness.

Sarah Paulson recalled Matthew taking time to rehearse lines with her to help her bag an acting job that she desperately needed. Actor John Stamos also recalled Matthew's kindness towards him when he made a cameo on the set of Friends.

"Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, 'The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.' I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed," John wrote via Instagram.

© NBC Matthew shot to fame after starring in sitcom Friends

"We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: 'Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognise him at first because he’s so much better looking in person!' I never forgot that and the world will never forget you."

Natasha Richardson

Parent Trap actress Natasha had her life cut sadly short when she died after a skiing accident in Quebec. During her lifetime she worked tirelessly to help others. After her father died of AIDS-related causes, she helped raise millions of dollars to fight AIDS, and worked on the board of US charity amfAR for 15 years.

© Duffy-Marie Arnoult Natasha was passionate about destigmatising AIDS

Audrey Hepburn

While best known during her lifetime for her scene-stealing roles in films such as Breakfast at Tiffany's, Audrey Hepburn had a double life working as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. Her work particularly focused on helping children, especially those displaced or affected by war.

© Getty Audrey Hepburn on her first field mission for UNICEF in Ethiopia in 1988

Kindness towards others was a pivotal part of her life. She said: "For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone."

Paul Walker

The late Fast and Furious star founded a non-profit Reach Out WorldWide, in order to help transport first responders to disaster areas.

© Christopher Polk Paul set up a foundation

As well as his charity work, he was also known for random acts of kindness, like the time he bought a couple an engagement ring when they couldn't afford to buy it themselves.

"He'd pat you on the head when he'd give you a kiss and he'd say, 'Be good',” Paul's brother Cody told PEOPLE. He would do that all the time. It just meant be a decent person. Paul didn't care if you were the bellhop or the busboy or the waiter, some big CEO or some other famous person. He treated everybody the same."

Ella Fitzgerald

The 'First Lady of Song' made sure to give back to the community both in her life and after, as she set up a foundation in her name in 1993. It has a broad variety of aims: to create opportunities for children, to help students of music, giving healthcare, food and shelter to those in need, and funding research for diabetes and heart disease.

© Bettmann Marilyn and Ella were friends during their lifetime

Ella benefitted from kindness herself in her career, when Marilyn Monroe promised to come and listen every night Ella performed to help her book a life-changing gig at Hollywood’s most popular music venue Mocambo in the 50s.

Princess Diana

The late Princess of Wales was emblematic of altruism, known for her work with charities and individuals. She once said: "Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you."

© Getty Diana, Princess of Wales, made a point of shaking hands with people suffering from AIDS to destigmatise it

She became the first member of the royal family to touch people suffering from HIV / AIDS without gloves, helping debunk stigmas surrounding the disease at the time. Princess Diana defended her decision at the time and said: "HIV does not make people dangerous to know. You can shake their hands and give them a hug. Heaven knows they need it."