Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares tear-jerking throwback video of dad on 10th anniversary of his tragic death

Meadow Walker, the 25-year-old model, paid a touching tribute to her late father Paul Walker, on the 10th anniversary of his tragic passing.

In a poignant Instagram post, Meadow shared a tender throwback video capturing a birthday surprise she once planned for her dad.

The video showcases a young Meadow excitedly greeting her father as he opens a tour bus door. Paul's reaction is one of pure joy and surprise, as he stumbles onto a bed, laughing and embracing his daughter.

Meadow's caption, "Happy Birthday," is met with a loving hug from Paul, who jokingly remarks, "You just scared the hell out of me. What the hell are you doing? Oh, man!"

The heartfelt post resonated with fans and friends alike, drawing comments from Jordana Brewster, Paul's co-star in the Fast & Furious franchise, who expressed her love for Meadow.

Louis Thornton-Allan, Meadow's husband, also left a touching comment, noting that Paul is "forever smiling" on his daughter.

The Fast & Furious actor tragically died in a car accident on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40. His untimely death left a profound impact on his family, friends, and fans worldwide.

© Instagram Meadow Walker shares a tribute to her late father Paul Walker on his 50th birthday

In a September Instagram tribute commemorating what would have been Paul's 50th birthday, Meadow reflected on the lessons she learned from her father.

"Happy birthday to my guardian angel," she wrote, alongside a childhood photo with him. "Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world."

© Mondadori Portfolio Meadow Walker and Vin Diesel

Meadow praised her father's character, describing him as the "most kind, humble, generous, and caring soul," and highlighted how he taught her to respect others, do good, and care for the planet.

Cody Walker, Paul's brother, recently shared his admiration for how Paul embraced fatherhood and expressing his pride in Meadow's accomplishments. "She's pursuing a career that's extremely difficult, but she's finding her own way and she's landing success, and he'd be so proud of her," Cody told People.

© Ernesto S. Ruscio Paul Walker in 2011

In a touching gesture, Cody and his wife Felicia named their newborn son Paul Barrett ("Bear") Walker in honor of the late actor. As the 10-year anniversary of Paul's passing approaches this November, Cody felt it was the right time to pay homage to his brother through his son's name.

