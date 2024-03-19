Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson's lookalike son pens emotional tribute on 15th anniversary of her tragic death

Liam Neeson's son Daniel has paid an emotional tribute to his late mother, Natasha Richardson on the 15th anniversary of her death.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Monday and posted a beautiful black and white photo of his mom smiling alongside a heartfelt message to mark the poignant day.

"15 years since you've left this plane onto forever more. I look forward to re uniting one day but for now I take solace in knowing you're beside me every step of the way," he began.

"Hopefully, I'm making you proud. I think you would definitely be proud of my margarita skills."

© Instagram Liam and Natasha's son Daniel penned a heartfelt tribute to his mom

He continued: "She was the OG margarita mama! As a kid, I used to ask her for a sip of hers, and she would gently say not till you're older. Little did she know I would one day start my own tequila brand and have way too many margaritas at my finger tips."

Daniel added: "My aunt, @joelyrichardsonsinsta who always brightens my day, said to me this week that we sometimes forget that we're on an ever spinning planet. Change is inevitable, and we must embrace it with open arms.

"If you're a believer or not in quantum physics, the past, future and present coexist. We're all interconnected here and over there through love. The greatest life force. choose it above all else," he concluded.

© Getty Images Natasha and her sons Micheal (L) and Daniel (R) in 2008

Natasha was just 45 when she died in 2009 following a freak skiing accident in Quebec, Canada.

She was taking lessons on the nursery slopes of the upmarket Mont Tremblant resort when she took a tumble and hit her head. She wasn't wearing a helmet.

Natasha refused medical assistance and returned to her hotel, but medics were soon called after she developed an excruciating headache and showed signs of confusion.

She was initially hospitalized in Canada but was flown home to New York and placed on life support at Lenox Hill Hospital on Manhattan's Upper East Side. She was pronounced brain-dead and died two days after her accident on March 18 with her family by her bedside.

© Getty Images Natasha and Liam were together for 15 years

Announcing her death at the time, a family spokesperson said: "Liam, his sons, and the entire family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Natasha.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

An autopsy revealed that Natasha died of a brain hemorrhage caused by "blunt impact" to her head.

© Getty Images Natasha died aged 45 in 2009

Recalling his final moments with his wife during 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper in 2014, Liam said: "I went into her and told her I loved her.

"Said, 'Sweetie, you're not coming back from this. You've banged your head. It's – I don't know if you can hear me, but that's – this is what's gone down. And we're bringing ya back to New York. All your family and friends will come.' And that was more or less it."

Natasha and Liam also share a son. Micheal Richardson, 28. In 2018, he changed his surname to Richardson to honor his late mother and to "keep her close".

